Austin GASO: Championship Game Box Scores
Take a look at the major championship games from the Austin/Round Rock Great American Shootout with box scores and team pictures of our GASO Champions
NBA Red Championship
|ASAK Player
|Points
|ATX Player
|Points
|
Jamal Shead
|
26
|
Calvin Williams
|
27
|
Max Smith
|
20
|
M'Elijah Wesley
|
22
|
Jordan Teal
|
12
|
Carlos Rocha
|
12
|
Ed Baptiste
|
10
|
Tiras Morton
|
12
|
Pierre Sanders
|
9
|
Caden Doyle
|
5
|
DeAuntre Davis
|
8
|
DaRyan Williams
|
5
|
Brett Leach
|
5
|
Caleb Golden
|
4
NBA White Championship
|Harden Player
|Points
|BMM Player
|Points
|
Bryce Griggs
|
30
|
Quevian Adger
|
23
|
Javon Jackson
|
19
|
Preston Lawrence
|
18
|
Shawn Jones
|
8
|
Deng Alier
|
14
|
Zy Ivory
|
7
|
Amaechi Chukwu
|
9
|
Kobe Haynes
|
7
|
Kobe Ollison
|
4
|
Jeff Morris
|
4
|
Matt Reed
|
3
|
Cedric Curry
|
2
|
Thibaut Tagnon
|
3
|
Skylar McCurry
|
2
NBA Blue Championship
|PB Nation Player
|Points
|FWJ Player
|Points
|
DJ Jones
|
17
|
Jordyn Vicente
|
17
|
Mike Chandler
|
15
|
Cooper Steele
|
10
|
Journee Phillips
|
15
|
Michael Mouser
|
8
|
Noah Smith
|
10
|
Carter Punt
|
6
|
Johnathan Ochoa
|
3
|
Carson Adams
|
6
|
Josh Jones
|
3
|
Jacob Porter
|
3
|
Isaiah Kennedy
|
2
|
Westley Castlemain
|
2
NBA Green Championship
|Tx Elite Player
|Points
|TSK Player
|Points
|
Tyson Guerra
|
16
|
Lewis Hughes
|
35
|
Melvin Holloway
|
15
|
Otis Farmer
|
23
|
Westley Sellers
|
13
|
Darius Dugas
|
14
|
Javon Walker
|
12
|
Isaiah B.
|
5
|
Kaleb Cheers
|
10
|
Malik W.
|
4
|
Stephen Faramade
|
10
|
Tre L.
|
2
|
Elijah Thomas
|
7
|
Trey Sinegal
|
3
NCAA Red Championship
|Defenders Player
|Points
|HCI Player*
|Points
|
Tristan Thomas
|
17
|
Isaiah
|
8
|
Seth Ford
|
13
|
Justin
|
7
|
Connser Cox
|
10
|
Maddox
|
6
|
Cade Holzman
|
5
|
Caleb
|
6
|
Thomas Oates
|
3
|
Evan
|
5
|
Jordan Carpenter
|
2
|
Jude
|
3
|
Tate
|
2
NCAA Blue Championship
|TX TB Player
|Points
|AGA Player
|Points
|
V. Paige
|
16
|
Esters
|
15
|
I. Young
|
15
|
Beall
|
10
|
P. Newsom
|
14
|
Burney
|
6
|
N. Ayala
|
7
|
Price
|
5
|
J. Durham
|
4
|
Daniels
|
5
|
Holden
|
3
|
Anthony
|
2