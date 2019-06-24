News More News
Austin GASO: Championship Game Box Scores

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

Take a look at the major championship games from the Austin/Round Rock Great American Shootout with box scores and team pictures of our GASO Champions

NBA Red Championship

ASAK Elite
ASAK Elite 98 ATX Monarchs 81
ASAK Player Points ATX Player Points

Jamal Shead

26

Calvin Williams

27

Max Smith

20

M'Elijah Wesley

22

Jordan Teal

12

Carlos Rocha

12

Ed Baptiste

10

Tiras Morton

12

Pierre Sanders

9

Caden Doyle

5

DeAuntre Davis

8

DaRyan Williams

5

Brett Leach

5

Caleb Golden

4

NBA White Championship

Team Harden 16u
Team Harden 16u 77 BMM 17u Rise 76
Harden Player Points BMM Player Points

Bryce Griggs

30

Quevian Adger

23

Javon Jackson

19

Preston Lawrence

18

Shawn Jones

8

Deng Alier

14

Zy Ivory

7

Amaechi Chukwu

9

Kobe Haynes

7

Kobe Ollison

4

Jeff Morris

4

Matt Reed

3

Cedric Curry

2

Thibaut Tagnon

3

Skylar McCurry

2

NBA Blue Championship

YIIS/PB Nation 17u
YIIS/PB Nation 17u 65 FW Jayhawks-Durant 53
PB Nation Player Points FWJ Player Points

DJ Jones

17

Jordyn Vicente

17

Mike Chandler

15

Cooper Steele

10

Journee Phillips

15

Michael Mouser

8

Noah Smith

10

Carter Punt

6

Johnathan Ochoa

3

Carson Adams

6

Josh Jones

3

Jacob Porter

3

Isaiah Kennedy

2

Westley Castlemain

2

NBA Green Championship

Texas Elite Mel
Texas Elite-Mel 86 TSK Elite 82 F/2OT
Tx Elite Player Points TSK Player Points

Tyson Guerra

16

Lewis Hughes

35

Melvin Holloway

15

Otis Farmer

23

Westley Sellers

13

Darius Dugas

14

Javon Walker

12

Isaiah B.

5

Kaleb Cheers

10

Malik W.

4

Stephen Faramade

10

Tre L.

2

Elijah Thomas

7

Trey Sinegal

3

NCAA Red Championship

Austin Defenders Bell
Austin Defenders Premier Bell 2021 60 HCI Storm 49
Defenders Player Points HCI Player* Points

Tristan Thomas

17

Isaiah

8

Seth Ford

13

Justin

7

Connser Cox

10

Maddox

6

Cade Holzman

5

Caleb

6

Thomas Oates

3

Evan

5

Jordan Carpenter

2

Jude

3

Tate

2
*No last names provided for HCI Storm

NCAA Blue Championship

Texas Trailblazers
Texas TrailBlazers 55 AGA Mayfield 50 F/OT
TX TB Player Points AGA Player Points

V. Paige

16

Esters

15

I. Young

15

Beall

10

P. Newsom

14

Burney

6

N. Ayala

7

Price

5

J. Durham

4

Daniels

5

Holden

3

Anthony

2
No full rosters provided
