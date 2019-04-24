April Live Period GASO Primer
The Great American Shoot-Out’s Live Period event is just two days away, with over 340 teams headed to Duncanville for the opportunity to play in front of college coaches in a live setting. With so many teams coming out to test their mettle against the best of the region, we’ve decided to highlight the top matchups from the pool play sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning.
Notable Live Period Matchups
All games are to be played at Duncanville Fieldhouse or Duncanville High School unless otherwise specified
FRIDAY POOL PLAY:
YGC36 17u Black vs. UC Hoops Gold, 7:00 PM
DJH5 360 Elite Black vs. Sanni Hoops, 7:00 PM
Triumph 17 Black vs. YGC36 Jones, 7:00 PM
HD Toros Elite vs. Colorado Miners 17u Gold, 8:10 PM
Next Level Raiders Elite vs. Houston Raptors - Benjamin, 8:10 PM
Texas Tigers 17u vs Team FOE 17u Elite, 8:10 PM
Showtyme/Impact Unsigned Senior vs. Memphis Prep (TN), 9:20 PM
TX Legion Elite vs. Team Buddy Buckets 17u, 9:20 PM
SATURDAY POOL PLAY:
3D Empire 15u vs. Houston Defenders Rodgers 16u, 8:30 AM
RL9 16u DJ vs. Team Buddy Buckets 16u, 8:30 AM
1Ten Basketball Black vs. Houston Raptors - Jackson, 9:45 AM
Nike CyFair Elite vs Arizona Dynasty Black, 11:00 AM
Crab5 17u Elite vs. Centex Attack-Parish, 12:15 PM
SBG Elite 17u vs. GTH 17u (OK), 1:30 PM
Louisiana Select Team Millsap vs. Team Fusion 17u, 1:30 PM
Top Achievers Black vs. Texas Takeover Elite-Ned, 1:30 PM
Dallas Showtyme Elite 17u White vs. Texas Elite - Swift, 2:45 PM
Triumph 17 Gold vs. THP Elite 17u, 2:45 PM
TJ Ford vs. Oklahoma Hustle, 2:45 PM
YGC36 15u Gold vs. Colorado Miners 16u, 4:00 PM
Oklahoma Impact 17u vs. HD Toros Elite, 4:00 PM
Shooting Stars 17 Red vs. TX Legion Elite, 4:00 PM
Team Buddy Buckets vs. SA Hoops Elite, 5:15 PM
Urban ASAK vs. Colorado Miners 17u Gold, 5:15 PM
Team F.O.E. 17u vs. San Antonio Stealth, 6:30 PM
Bigtyme Sports vs. Houston Raptors - Netty, 6:30 PM
Minden Elite (LA) vs. Austin Breakdown, 7:45 PM
Team Kamikaze 17u vs. Schertz Cowboys, 7:45 PM
The Program vs. Houston Topguns, 9:00 PM
Houston Cowboys vs. Texas Tigers 17, 9:00 PM
SUNDAY POOL PLAY:
3D Empire 15u vs. Team Buddy Buckets 16u, 8:30 AM
Team Griffin 17u vs. ATX Knights 17u, 8:30 AM
Urban ASAK vs. Oklahoma Impact 17, 9:40 AM
New Mexico D1 Ambassadors Elite vs. Crab5 17u Elite, 9:40 AM
New Mexico Force vs. Houston Cowboys, 10:50 AM
THP Elite 17u vs. Oklahoma Power 17 Elite, 10:50 AM
**POOL PLAY FINISHES AT NOON, ALL FURTHER GAMES WILL BE BRACKETED FOR CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY**