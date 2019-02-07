New Braunfels Canyon standout Josh Rainey decided upon UT-Dallas as his program of choice on Wednesday, making this UTD’s second commitment in as many weeks after landing a verbal from Will Isaac last week. We spoke with Rainey to get the full details on why he chose the Comets.

Rainey has several other schools in the hunt for his commitment, with offers from Baker University, U of Dallas, OLLU, Texas Lutheran and Trinity. Additionally, he had been in contact with Incarnate Word, Lubbock Christian, St. Edward’s, Texas State (as a PWO), UT-Tyler, and VMI.

Rainey talked about what sold him on UTD during his official visit, saying:

“The friendly atmosphere. The high level of academics. Great coaches and a very good opportunity to get on a path to succeed in my future profession.”

Rainey scored a 1200 on his SAT, and sees himself going into biomedical engineering in his studies. He also spoke about his fit in the team, and what will bring him success at the D3 level.

“I think I will be a perfect fit for the team. I bring every aspect of the team and work hard,” Rainey said. “I learned that they are one of the top D3 basketball schools in the national as well as a tier one academic school. I see myself fitting in as a strong wing playe who can play as a slasher and a facilitator.”