UTD gets their man in Round Rock’s Isaac
Will Isaac was a big target figuratively and literally for lots of schools across the state, but it seems the 6-foot-10 Round Rock product has found a home at the next level with his commitment to UT-Dallas. We caught up with him to get the inside story on why he decided to commit before the season ended.
Isaac picked UT-Dallas over the likes of fellow Texas D3’s Southwestern and Trinity, while he also held an offer from Gordon College and interest from Southern Nazarene and Concordia. He went on a pair of visits to UTD, an unofficial in the summer and then his official right before the start of the season, and had this to say about his experiences at the school:
“I loved the feel on campus, I liked the players and how welcoming they were. I love my relationship with both coaches (Head Coach Terry Butterfield and assistant Jared Fleming), they are both very friendly. I see my role being a center and very possibly stepping into a impactful role very soon ”
Isaac has mentioned in the past that he wants to major in computer science, something that likely gave UTD an edge in the race for his commitment.
Isaac also spoke about how he plans to finish out his senior year, with his Round Rock team currently sitting in 3rd in 13-6A. Even with all the success his team has had this season, he’s not getting ahead of himself and taking it one game at a time.
“I’m feeling pretty good about how the season’s gone so far, I feel like what we are focused on the most is the next game.”
Analysis: Isaac’s game took a real jump over the summer with ATX Future as his finesse game and touch inside have both markedly improved. If he can keep that development trending upwards and add a little more mobility to his bag then UTD has a great signing on their hands.