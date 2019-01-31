Will Isaac was a big target figuratively and literally for lots of schools across the state, but it seems the 6-foot-10 Round Rock product has found a home at the next level with his commitment to UT-Dallas. We caught up with him to get the inside story on why he decided to commit before the season ended.

Isaac picked UT-Dallas over the likes of fellow Texas D3’s Southwestern and Trinity, while he also held an offer from Gordon College and interest from Southern Nazarene and Concordia. He went on a pair of visits to UTD, an unofficial in the summer and then his official right before the start of the season, and had this to say about his experiences at the school:

“I loved the feel on campus, I liked the players and how welcoming they were. I love my relationship with both coaches (Head Coach Terry Butterfield and assistant Jared Fleming), they are both very friendly. I see my role being a center and very possibly stepping into a impactful role very soon ”

Isaac has mentioned in the past that he wants to major in computer science, something that likely gave UTD an edge in the race for his commitment.