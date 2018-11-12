Update on the play of senior commits Montavious Murphy and Jesse Zarzuela
Continuing our coverage of the RCS Sports Season Opener, TexasHoops/GASO analyst Blue Zertuche gives updates on Kansas State commit Montavious Murphy and UTEP commit Jesse Zarzuela who are gearing up to sign this week with their respective college programs.
Concordia Lutheran's Montavious Murphy was absolutely unstoppable whenever he was around the ball as he had at least three tip dunks and many more above the rim finishes. The athleticism he plays with is unmatched and makes it very easy for him to hit double digits in both categories of points and rebounds. Murphy ran the floor and took the ball straight to the basket when he wasn’t flying around. He made the difficult play look easy against Port Arthur Memorial and finished with 32 points. Murphy is Big XII ready and showed that he can protect the paint.
.@Monte_Murphy says Hello Rim ...I’m not your friend as he thunders home the one handed put back dunk and his 3 puts them up 24-21 4:55 2nd #SeasonOpener pic.twitter.com/WwfqHVtMdJ— Derek Taylor (@GASObrackets) November 11, 2018
Not sure if the TexasHoops/GASO staff can say enough about the play of UTEP commit Jesse Zarzuela of Spring Woods (Houston), but he is simply a player. He hits the court and does a little of everything. First off, he is a competitor and plays several roles for the Tigers. He attacks the defense and handles the ball through pressure. Zarzuela has a nice change of pace in the half-court and has great court vision. He scores by penetrating to the basket, pulling up for the mid-range jumper and drains the three.
.@ZarzuelaJesse never quit getting the old school back pocket steal late in the game @SWHTigerHoops @UTEP_MBB #SeasonOpener pic.twitter.com/FUNS7Mcqd3— Derek Taylor (@GASObrackets) November 10, 2018