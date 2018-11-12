

Continuing our coverage of the RCS Sports Season Opener, TexasHoops/GASO analyst Blue Zertuche gives updates on Kansas State commit Montavious Murphy and UTEP commit Jesse Zarzuela who are gearing up to sign this week with their respective college programs. 2019 Rankings | 2020 Rankings | Team Rankings

Concordia Lutheran's Montavious Murphy was absolutely unstoppable whenever he was around the ball as he had at least three tip dunks and many more above the rim finishes. The athleticism he plays with is unmatched and makes it very easy for him to hit double digits in both categories of points and rebounds. Murphy ran the floor and took the ball straight to the basket when he wasn’t flying around. He made the difficult play look easy against Port Arthur Memorial and finished with 32 points. Murphy is Big XII ready and showed that he can protect the paint.

.@Monte_Murphy says Hello Rim ...I’m not your friend as he thunders home the one handed put back dunk and his 3 puts them up 24-21 4:55 2nd #SeasonOpener pic.twitter.com/WwfqHVtMdJ — Derek Taylor (@GASObrackets) November 11, 2018