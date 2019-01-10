Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 10:11:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Unsigned Senior Spotlight: Chance Brown

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

Cleveland product Chance Brown has come to the attention of college coaches throughout the season as a playmaking 6-foot-5 wing who can change the game. With that being the case, we caught up with ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}