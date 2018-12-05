Arlington Classic: Miller makes an impact, Warren leads Waxahachie
We continue our coverage from the past weekend’s hoops action by taking a look at two prospects that had good showings at the Arlington Classic and squared off in the championship game, Red Oak’s J...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news