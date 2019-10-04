San Antonio - Mission Concepcion in SanA ntonio played host to nearly 200 Top In Texas participants. The TexasHoops/GASO staff evaluated each game and are compiling notes as we come up with our Top Performers list. Continue to check in with TexasHoops.com for more evaluations over the next week.

Allo

Grayson Allo • 6-5 • 2021 • Lewisville Hebron Allo wasn't a player that was going to "wow you" with spectacular playing making ability but what he gave us to digest was he was a player that was going to be consistent from the both ends of the floor. Allo played with some bounce and was a really good shooter with range and a nice stroke. His overall game you could classify as solid as he was willing to defend and play his role. His defensive instincts at the Tops In Texas gave him a couple of steals and which made for easy buckets in transition.

Kellon Amos • 6-4 • 2020 • Houston St John's Amos was a surprise find at the Tops In Texas and he proved that he was one of the best players on hand with his ability to make players around him better. Amos created for himself and his teammates, was able to get to the basket and finish around defenders and had nice body control. He handled the ball on the perimeter and up and down the court, and was a good rebounder for a guard. He is an athletic wing who can slash his way to the basket and uses his lanky body to finish.

Bell

Michael Bell • 6-2 • 2021 • San Antonio Harlan Coming from a winning program such as Harlan, the Top In Texas staff was waiting for a breakout performance from Bell, which he delivered. Bell made his presence felt by playing to his strength, his length and athleticism. He was a ball of energy grabbing rebounds and taking the ball in transition to get ahead of the defense to score. He had a dependable stroke from behind the arc and got after his opponent on defense.



Boyd

Hudson Boyd • 6-2 • 2021• Montgomery Lake Creek Boyd was fun to watch as he came equipped with multiple weapons on the offensive side of the basketball. Boyd was quick to parade his skill as a passer, perimeter ball handler and added court vision to find teammates. Boyd wasn't going to stand around and wait for a play to happen. He moved along the arc and dove inside when he had a chance for an offensive board and put-back. Boyd stroked the three and when he saw daylight, he drove by his defenders and finished with a crafty lay-in.



Castille

Kyle Castille • 6-4 • 2020 • San Antonio Brennan Already a prospect who was on the TexasHoops/GASO staff radar, Castille came out and displayed why the staff thinks highly of the guard. Castille was one of the more superior athletes on hand, and weaved his way to the basket past his opponents who tried to keep the long and strong Castille in front of them. Castille had his three-point shot falling and attacked the basket with ease. He also had his pull up jumper working throughout the day.

Chesney