Dominick Etheridge 2022 5-11 Boswell Has a good basketball body, will finish in the lane, hits the three ball, good passer with good vision, strong point guard

Coby Farley

Coby Farley 2020 6-0 Fort Bend Kempner Shoots it with a nice stroke from deep, high arcing shot, finds the right play to make in transition, scores using floaters, slender build, slasher, nice body control



Roland Frank

Roland Frank 2021 6-1 Plano East Quick with the ball, has a nice looking release from behind the three-point line, will hit the three in bunches, good handles, runs the floor when playing off the ball to get set for a three

Daryus Gray

Daryus Gray 2022 6-2 Longview Pine Tree good body, some slash and finish, little awkward at this age, lefty, 15 footer

Chase Glasper

Chase Glasper 2020 6-4 Longview Goes hard and has a good activity level on both ends, nose for the ball and can get out on the break to score, good body, physical, runs and finishes, lefty



Brian Gordon

Brian Gordon 2021 5-10 Houston St John's Has a solid frame, moves around the perimeter to find open space to get his shot off, shoots the three with confidence and is steady with the ball

Jalen Guinn 2021 6-2 Arlington Martin Can get by his defender and get into the lane and finish, is a crafty scorer, makes smart passes when running the as the lead guard, good feel for the game

Bryce Harris

Bryce Harris 2020 6-4 Haslet Eaton Will finish using a euro step , athletic wing, splits pressure to get into the middle and hits the boards on both ends, takes the ball strong to the rim, nice athlete, good body, attacks and finishes

Chris Harrison 2020 5-10 Dallas Bishop Dunne Is a long athlete who will find his way to the perimeter and score, likes to get the ball behind the arc and hit the triple, good stroke, handles the ball in transition

Daniel Hernandez 2019 5-11 Lubbock Coronado Has the ability to stroke the three time and time again, got good separation on his shot, will get to the rim

Isaac Holmes

Isaac Holmes 2023 6-3 Waco Midway Runs the floor, finishes in traffic, paint scorer, working well in the screen and roll, rebounder, hits 15-footer from different angles

Bryce Jefferson

Bryce Jefferson 2020 6-0 Leander Rouse Deeps inside and looks to take charges, deep range shooter with solid overall game, gets to rim, nice passer, hit the 3 ball and mid-range pull up, quick to hole



Damareya Jones

Damareya Jones 2021 5-11 Dallas Uplift Academy Gets up the court and hits the mid-range jumper, gets full extension on pull up, gets in and scraps on offensive glass, nice runner across the lane to get the ball around the basket and score

Mason Jones

Mason Jones 2022 6-0 Keller Timber Creek Trim body with long arms, hits the floater over longer and taller defenders, kicks the ball ahead of the defense to find the open man, plays hard, gets buckets on break, hits the three

Micah Law

Micah Law 2020 6-2 Richardson Berkner Will get feet set and rises up for the three-pointer, looks to probe and push in transition, athletic, takes the ball strong to the basket

Broderick Lee

Broderick Lee 2020 5-8 Dallas Uplift Academy Is a pass-first point guard, fast in the open court, will hit the open teammate, takes the ball to the paint off penetration, scores off runners

Byron Lee 2020 5-10 Dallas Uplift Academy Uses his speed to get the ball through pressure, finds the open man, hits shots off the dribble, takes to the bakset

Chris Lee

Chris Lee 2022 6-3 Azle Is best around the rim, works hard on the glass, battles on both ends of the floor, plays with back to the basket, gets put backs

Will Leger 2020 6-3 Houston St John's A wing that runs the floor, solid frame, guards multiple positions and has a quick initial burst to the hoop, strong, moves well, will bang, uses his body to create separation at the rim



Jonathan Love 2023 5-7 A&M Consolidated A developing player who is fast and quick, will penetrate and dish, scores with easy lay-ins



Danny Kobos 2021 6-0 Dallas Jesuit Showed that he will do a little of everything, hits the open three, will dive inside and rebound, brings the ball up and will put the ball on the floor from the wing

Jason Makaybo 2019 Unsigned senior who plays with some flash, makes good passes, good handles, will get his teammates involved, scores off the dribble

Travis Massey

Travis Massey 2020 6-7 Grandview Heady forward that impacts the game in many ways, great passing vision and active around the rim, big body, runs and handles well for size, can step out and shoot from arc, strong



Isaiah Matthews

Isaiah Matthews 2022 5-7 Little Elm Will play with a burst to get by defenders, looks to get the ball to an open teammate, hits the three-pointer and the pull up jumpers

Thyrell McCline

Thyrell McCline 2020 6-5 San Antonio Randolph Long and rangy, gets to the basket and uses his long reach to score at the rim, runs the floor to get to open space to hit the open jumper, good rebounder in and out of his area





Jelani McDonald 2023 5-11 Waco Connally Gets after it on the defensive side of the ball, quick hands to create steals, contributes on multiple levels, a real teammate, passer and penetrator

Riley McIntyre 2020 5-11 Austin Bowie Nice overall game, a sharp-shooter, hits the three, moves well without the ball, good looking stroke, runs his lane and will put the ball on the floor



David McKnight 2022 6-3 Waco LaVega A long wiry athlete who runs the floor and will create and dish, hits the 3, nice passer, shoots it well, can get hot in a hurry, kept the ball high on drives to avoid defenders

Aaryn Medina 2020 6-1 Breckenridge Finishes with lay-ins in transition, good at finding open areas of the floor to hit the mid-range jumper, hit the three

Dylan Miles 2020 6-0 Humble Breaks down defenders and hits his shots, great looking stroke, drills the three-pointer, can handle the ball and get his teammates involved, scores from all three levels, handles the ball in transition and blows by opponents, gets his shot falling early and will score in bunches



DeShawn Miles-Jennings 2020 5-9 Mansfield Summit Is a point guard who will attack the defense and take the ball to the hole and finish, is a lefty who will take the ball up the court and kick to an open teammate, nails the three-pointer

Alex Monreal

Alex Monreal 2019 6-0 Canutillo Is a slasher from the perimeter, gets the ball moving to the basket and will score, gets his feet set and hits the catch and shoot three

Bobby Montgomery 2023 6-0 Slippery finisher, great fast break vision, runs to the rim to score easy buckets, wiry thin, fast, athletic raw talent, flashy game but has lots of talent, can pass

