Waco, TX – The Blinn Buccaneers strolled into Waco Tuesday night looking for a sweep of the Highlanders of McLennan College and behind the scoring strength of sophomores Cardell McGee, AJ Rainey, and Tristan Ikpe, all scored 18 points each, the Buccaneers came out victorious, 75-69.

Last week the Highlanders visited Blinn in Brenham, and Blinn won that matchup 89-86.

“McLennan is a first-class Division I program and (head) Coach (Kevin) Gill does a great job preparing his teams, so to sweep them is a nice accomplishment,” said Blinn head coach Scott Schumacher.

At the half, Blinn held a 7-point advantage, 37-30, but Schumacher had his concerns.

Blinn was in control for most of the game, but with 13:17 in the second half, McLennan took their first lead of the game, 42-41 off a lay-in by freshman Isaiah Wyatt (finished with 12 points). The Highlanders fought back and the game went back and forth in the middle minutes of the half.

“We stuck to what we did before and didn’t change much,” said Schumacher of his team’s game plan. “I thought our guys guarded really, really well. I have to give credit to McLennan for getting a lot of rebounds on us and extending their possessions on the clock, but we hung in there.

“We told [our guys] that when the ball was shot, [McLennan] had five players going to the boards and we needed to counter them by attacking the glass with them.

Blinn went down by six points, 57-51, and then the outside shooting of the Bucs helped take the lead back for good.

“We hit some threes late and were able to pull away.”

Two big three-pointers flew out of the hands of point guard AJ Rainey. Rainey nailed two threes from the right side of the court to give the Bucs a four-point lead and then again to extend it to eight, 70-61 with under 3-minutes to go.

“AJ is a returner who was our leading scorer last season,” said Schumacher. “He plays within the game plan and when the game is on the line, he wants the ball and wants to make the big plays. It was no surprise that he hit those two threes.”

Blinn ended the game on a 24-12 run in the last 7:42 of the game.

The transition begins for Blinn who will enter Region 14 conference play this weekend.

“One reason why we schedule the McLennan type teams and traveled to Midland for a tournament was to prepare us for conference,” Schumacher says. “We felt that we have a great group of sophomores and we wanted them to be challenged and ready for conference.”