TexasHoops Weekly: RJ Hampton forgoes college for Australian League
RJ Hampton, the former no.1 player in the Texas 2020 class, announced yesterday on ESPN’s Get Up! that instead of choosing Kansas, Memphis, or Texas Tech he will be committing his immediate future to the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian NBL.
Hampton’s choice comes as no great shock, as several officials at foreign basketball teams had reached out about the player over the past few months after he announced he was reclassifying into the 2019 class.
Hampton told ESPN yesterday that “My dream has never been to play college basketball. My dream has always been to get to the next level and play in the NBA. I think that this is the best route for me to live like a pro and play with grown men every day, and not have to juggle books and basketball and just focus on my main goal.”
RJ Hampton explains why he said no to college basketball.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 28, 2019
(via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/phbBAR68ai
While we’ve seen this in the past with DFW prospects like Emmanuel Mudiay and Terrance Ferguson, Hampton represents a true 5-star that would likely start at any college he chose. Him choosing the NBL over the NCAA is an opportunity for him to cash in on his talents, and a rumored shoe deal will let him get the most return on his choice with Puma keen on signing him.
Who’s the new no.1 in 2020?
Now that Hampton is out of the picture, the focus shift to the 2020 class’ No.1 spot, where several contenders have emerged to take Hampton’s spot.
Foremost among these prospects to take up the No.1 mantle is Greg Brown, who has been on a tear with Texas Titans as they’ve topped the EYBL regular season with a 12-1 record. Another contender is Micah Peavy, fresh off a 6A State Championship Game MVP and Peach Jam berth with Nike ProSkills. Cade Cunningham returning to the DFW area remains a possibility that would shake up the debate for number 1, but as of now it seems to be Brown’s spot to lose.