RJ Hampton, the former no.1 player in the Texas 2020 class, announced yesterday on ESPN’s Get Up! that instead of choosing Kansas, Memphis, or Texas Tech he will be committing his immediate future to the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian NBL.

Hampton’s choice comes as no great shock, as several officials at foreign basketball teams had reached out about the player over the past few months after he announced he was reclassifying into the 2019 class.

Hampton told ESPN yesterday that “My dream has never been to play college basketball. My dream has always been to get to the next level and play in the NBA. I think that this is the best route for me to live like a pro and play with grown men every day, and not have to juggle books and basketball and just focus on my main goal.”

RJ Hampton explains why he said no to college basketball.



(via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/phbBAR68ai — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 28, 2019

While we’ve seen this in the past with DFW prospects like Emmanuel Mudiay and Terrance Ferguson, Hampton represents a true 5-star that would likely start at any college he chose. Him choosing the NBL over the NCAA is an opportunity for him to cash in on his talents, and a rumored shoe deal will let him get the most return on his choice with Puma keen on signing him.

Who’s the new no.1 in 2020?