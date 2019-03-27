With coaching jobs being re-evaluated and programs undergoing staff makeovers right about now, it’s natural to see some players re-open their recruitments before the April live period. For this week’s blog we will look at a pair of big names in Texas that announced their re entry to the market, while also looking at new developments in the recruitment of one of DFW’s most sought after juniors.

Harris has plenty of suitors following de-commitment from TAMU

One of the state’s top scorers is back on the market following coaching changes at Texas A&M, with Chris Harris Jr. sure to have no shortage of suitors in the high major ranks. Since re-opening his recruitment, 5 schools have put in an offer for the South Garland product (Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, SMU and Texas Tech) and many other programs are monitoring his situation. Harris committed to A&M early last spring, but after HC Billy Kennedy was let go by the school following a 14-18 mark on the season, it was clear that retaining Harris’ commitment was in jeopardy. Whatever program lands Harris’ newly available signature will not only be getting the No.8 ranked player in the Texas class of 2019, but a proven scorer at the highest levels of prep school ball. We will keep an eye on the situation as it develops.

Wenzel back on the market

Another top-20 prospect in the 2019 class flipped his recruitment status last week, as SA O’Connor product Brendan Wenzel will now be fielding calls from plenty of schools after being granted his release from UTEP. Wenzel, the top-ranked player from San Antonio in our 2019 rankings, led O’Connor to a strong season in his final year at the school before falling to powerhouse Austin Westlake in the area round. Before his initial commitment, Wenzel had heavy interest from the likes of Northern Colorado, Texas State, and a whole raft of other mid-to-low major programs. We will bring an update on his new recruitment sometime in the coming weeks to get a feel for the new situation.



Laczkowski gets offered by Troy

Blessed to say I have received an offer from Troy University! #GoTrojans pic.twitter.com/ZKil7G5sUp — Andrew Laczkowski (@laczkowski5) March 27, 2019