This week’s edition of our weekly blog has analyst Lyndon Cook select his top 5 performers from the Live Period GASO.

Lyndon Cook’s Live Period GASO Starting 5

*Just a quick note, this is not an official GASO all-tournament team - I’m simply picking the 5 players who stood out the most in my evaluations.

Golden

Caleb Golden - Urban ASAK - 2020 If I was to rank the prospects at the Live Period GASO, it would be near impossible to leave Caleb Golden out of the top 5 after the weekend he just had. He was electric on the drive, hitting his pull-up and even showing some power with a few transition dunks. A 28 point game against Oklahoma Impact sealed his place in my Starting 5.

Kendall Fair - Crab5 Elite 16u - 2021 Fair had several promising moments for Crab5 16u, assuming primary ball-handler duties as they reeled off a 3-1 record over the weekend. Fair can heat up from the outside like a microwave, and has great instincts as a distributor. While his OD Wyatt and Crab5 teammate Toney Green also had a strong weekend, I’ll give Fair the nod for the spot in my Starting 5.

Brown

Nazir Brown - 3D Empire 15u - 2022 Brown’s efficiency kept things trending upwards for 3D Empire’s 15u bunch, and put out a statement at Duncanville HS with a 32 point game against Team Buddy Buckets 16u. Brown’s strength on the drive and ability to get his from the free throw line made him one of the most impressive underclassmen of the weekend and earned him a spot in my top 5.

Williams

Rommel Williams - Shooting Stars Red - 2020 Williams’ stock has been ticking upwards at a steady rate this spring, and he had college coaches’ attention with some more strong scoring performances this weekend. He can score it at all 3 levels, and showcased some strong finishes in transition. After talking with several college coaches this weekend, I’m expecting a marked uptick in Williams’ recruitment.

Joelson