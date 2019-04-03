TexasHoops Weekly: GASO Houston Tip-Off Primer
GASO season is within touching distance, with only 2 days remaining until the first games of the spring/summer circuit tip off. To preview the opening weekend’s events from the MI3 Center in Houston, we’re featuring some top matchups and players to watch over the weekend.
GASO Returns to Houston
After no Houston events last summer, Great American Shoot-Out is excited to return to the state's most populous city with a Tip-Off tournament with a field of more than 70 teams in 3 divisions. Several high profile talents will be in the building throughout the weekend, including several teams that took home GASO championships last year who will be looking to reignite their success for the rest of the summer. Below we highlight several pool play matchups that will be sure to bring the heat before we move into bracket play.
Notable weekend matchups
All games will be played at the MI3 Center in Houston
Friday Night Pool Play:
Shooting Stars 17 White vs. Top Notch Basketball, 6:20
Cypress Shock vs. Shooting Stars 17 Red. 6:20
Houston Superstars 17u vs. Sanni Hoops, 7:30
CyFair Elite Anthony 17u vs. UC Hoops Gold, 8:40
Saturday Pool Play:
Next Level Raiders 17u vs. YIIS Texas Future PB Nation 17u, 9:00 AM
Alief Clovers vs. ATX Power, 9:00 AM
Team Austin vs. Houston Defenders 16u Rise, 10:10 AM
Houston Cowboys vs. HD Toros Elite, 10:10 AM
IRISE 2021 vs. Power 1 - Houston Hawks, 11:20 AM
YIIS Texas Future PB Nation 16u vs. Houston Defenders 17u Rise, 11:20 AM
JL3 16u vs. Basketball University Gold 16, 12:30 PM
Basketball University Gold 17 vs. Houston Cowboys, 1:40 PM
SA Mustangs 2020 vs. Houston Defenders 16u Rise, 2:50 PM
UC Hoops Gold vs. Dream Supreme, 2:50 PM
Houston Knights vs. Basketball University Gold 15, 4:00 PM
RTX Elite 2020 vs. AAO Hoops, 5:10 PM
HD Toros Elite vs. Basketball University Gold 17u, 5:10 PM
BRACKET PLAY BEGINS IN EVERY DIVISION AT 6:20 PM