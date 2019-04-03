GASO season is within touching distance, with only 2 days remaining until the first games of the spring/summer circuit tip off. To preview the opening weekend’s events from the MI3 Center in Houston, we’re featuring some top matchups and players to watch over the weekend.

After no Houston events last summer, Great American Shoot-Out is excited to return to the state's most populous city with a Tip-Off tournament with a field of more than 70 teams in 3 divisions. Several high profile talents will be in the building throughout the weekend, including several teams that took home GASO championships last year who will be looking to reignite their success for the rest of the summer. Below we highlight several pool play matchups that will be sure to bring the heat before we move into bracket play.

