Our recap from the Complete 94’ tournament in San Antonio over the past weekend, featuring standout players and thoughts on their situations.

Wood will be a priority during Live Period

Wood

Jordan Wood has flown a little under the radar to a certain extent in his recruitment, but on the back of the game I saw Saturday he will catch a lot more eyes during the Live Period. Wood is one of those smooth wing scorers with a lot of length, who can hit the 3 or score off the drive. He has a good sense of craftiness to his game, using euros and spins to score around the rim. SA Hoops Elite looks to him to be their offensive spark, and he delivered especially in the 2nd half of a win over Dallas Showtyme. When I spoke to Wood postgame he mentioned Cornell as the main program he’s been in contact with, though there are sure to be more reaching out if he shows we’ll during the Live Period.

Cohen out to prove his worth

Cohen

Converse Judson’s Adrien Cohen might’ve been the best individual performer I saw over the weekend in terms of his complete impact on the game. Cohen was hitting from deep, getting to the rim and scoring in a poised and efficient manner. His strength lies in his instincts, as he knows the right play to make and when to make it - seeing off a late challenge from Blue Devils Elite with free throws and layups to wrap up a win on Saturday. As an unsigned senior, Cohen will have one more chance to prove himself in front of college coaches in a live setting two weekends from now, although he mentioned two smaller schools in Kansas that have been in contact with him.

Hardwork 16’s are dangerous for anybody

Iwuchukwu