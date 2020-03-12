TexasHoops UIL State Tournament Predictions
With another year’s state tournament rolling around, its only right that TexasHoops/GASO staff make their picks for the state tournament from classes 1A through 6A. Check back throughout the tournament to see how we did with our predictions.
Class 6A
Semifinals:
Duncanville vs. Northside Brandeis
Wylie vs.Dickinson
The picks:
TexasHoops/GASO director Sam Lowe: Dickinson over Duncanville
TexasHoops Recruiting Coordinator Blue Zertuche: Wylie over Dickinson
TexasHoops Recruiting Analyst Lyndon Cook: Duncanville over Dickinson
TexasHoops Staff Writer Mark McKee: Dickinson over Duncanville
TexasHoops Contributor Derek Taylor: Dickinson over Duncanville
Class 5A
Semifinals:
SA Wagner vs. Mansfield Timberview
Lancaster vs. Fort Bend Hightower
The picks:
TexasHoops/GASO director Sam Lowe: Lancaster over Wagner
TexasHoops Recruiting Coordinator Blue Zertuche: Wagner over Lancaster
TexasHoops Recruiting Analyst Lyndon Cook: Hightower over Wagner
TexasHoops Staff Writer Mark McKee: Lancaster over Wagner
TexasHoops Contributor Derek Taylor: Lancaster over Wagner
Class 4A
Semifinals:
Houston Yates vs. Faith Family
Argyle vs. Stafford
The picks:
TexasHoops/GASO director Sam Lowe: Yates over Argyle
TexasHoops Recruiting Coordinator Blue Zertuche: Yates over Argyle
TexasHoops Recruiting Analyst Lyndon Cook: Faith Family over Argyle
TexasHoops Staff Writer Mark McKee: Yates over Argyle
TexasHoops Contributor Derek Taylor: Yates over Argyle
Class 3A
Semifinals:
Peaster vs. San Antonio Cole
Dallas Madison vs. Coldspring-Oakhurst
The picks:
TexasHoops/GASO director Sam Lowe: Madison over Cole
TexasHoops Recruiting Coordinator Blue Zertuche: Cole over Madison
TexasHoops Recruiting Analyst Lyndon Cook: Madison over Peaster
TexasHoops Staff Writer Mark McKee: Madison over Cole
TexasHoops Contributor Derek Taylor: Cole over Madison
Class 2A
Semifinals:
Martin’s Mill vs. San Saba
Shelbyville vs. Gruver
The picks:
TexasHoops/GASO director Sam Lowe: Shelbyville over Martin’s Mill
TexasHoops Recruiting Coordinator Blue Zertuche: Shelbyville over Martin’s Mill
TexasHoops Recruiting Analyst Lyndon Cook: Gruver over Martins Mill
TexasHoops Staff Writer Mark McKee: Shelbyville over San Saba
TexasHoops Contributor Derek Taylor: Gruver over Martins Mill
Class 1A
Semifinals:
LaPoynor vs. Nazareth
Jayton vs. Slidell
The picks:
TexasHoops/GASO director Sam Lowe: LaPoynor over Slidell
TexasHoops Recruiting Coordinator Blue Zertuche: LaPoynor over Slidell
TexasHoops Recruiting Analyst Lyndon Cook: Slidell over LaPoynor
TexasHoops Staff Writer Mark McKee: Nazareth over Slidell
TexasHoops Contributor Derek Taylor: LaPoynor over Jayton