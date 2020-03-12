News More News
TexasHoops UIL State Tournament Predictions

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops
Recruiting Analyst
@lyndontc31

With another year’s state tournament rolling around, its only right that TexasHoops/GASO staff make their picks for the state tournament from classes 1A through 6A. Check back throughout the tournament to see how we did with our predictions.

Class 6A

Semifinals:

Duncanville vs. Northside Brandeis

Wylie vs.Dickinson

The picks:

TexasHoops/GASO director Sam Lowe: Dickinson over Duncanville

TexasHoops Recruiting Coordinator Blue Zertuche: Wylie over Dickinson

TexasHoops Recruiting Analyst Lyndon Cook: Duncanville over Dickinson

TexasHoops Staff Writer Mark McKee: Dickinson over Duncanville

TexasHoops Contributor Derek Taylor: Dickinson over Duncanville

Class 5A

Semifinals:

SA Wagner vs. Mansfield Timberview

Lancaster vs. Fort Bend Hightower

The picks:

TexasHoops/GASO director Sam Lowe: Lancaster over Wagner

TexasHoops Recruiting Coordinator Blue Zertuche: Wagner over Lancaster

TexasHoops Recruiting Analyst Lyndon Cook: Hightower over Wagner

TexasHoops Staff Writer Mark McKee: Lancaster over Wagner

TexasHoops Contributor Derek Taylor: Lancaster over Wagner

Class 4A

Semifinals:

Houston Yates vs. Faith Family

Argyle vs. Stafford

The picks:

TexasHoops/GASO director Sam Lowe: Yates over Argyle

TexasHoops Recruiting Coordinator Blue Zertuche: Yates over Argyle

TexasHoops Recruiting Analyst Lyndon Cook: Faith Family over Argyle

TexasHoops Staff Writer Mark McKee: Yates over Argyle

TexasHoops Contributor Derek Taylor: Yates over Argyle

Class 3A

Semifinals:

Peaster vs. San Antonio Cole

Dallas Madison vs. Coldspring-Oakhurst

The picks:

TexasHoops/GASO director Sam Lowe: Madison over Cole

TexasHoops Recruiting Coordinator Blue Zertuche: Cole over Madison

TexasHoops Recruiting Analyst Lyndon Cook: Madison over Peaster

TexasHoops Staff Writer Mark McKee: Madison over Cole

TexasHoops Contributor Derek Taylor: Cole over Madison

Class 2A

Semifinals:

Martin’s Mill vs. San Saba

Shelbyville vs. Gruver

The picks:

TexasHoops/GASO director Sam Lowe: Shelbyville over Martin’s Mill

TexasHoops Recruiting Coordinator Blue Zertuche: Shelbyville over Martin’s Mill

TexasHoops Recruiting Analyst Lyndon Cook: Gruver over Martins Mill

TexasHoops Staff Writer Mark McKee: Shelbyville over San Saba

TexasHoops Contributor Derek Taylor: Gruver over Martins Mill

Class 1A

Semifinals:

LaPoynor vs. Nazareth

Jayton vs. Slidell

The picks:

TexasHoops/GASO director Sam Lowe: LaPoynor over Slidell

TexasHoops Recruiting Coordinator Blue Zertuche: LaPoynor over Slidell

TexasHoops Recruiting Analyst Lyndon Cook: Slidell over LaPoynor

TexasHoops Staff Writer Mark McKee: Nazareth over Slidell

TexasHoops Contributor Derek Taylor: LaPoynor over Jayton

