Dylan Miles was another top performer at the San Antonio Great American Shoot-Out, with several lights out shooting performances leading his Houston FAM team to a championship. We talked to Miles to get his take on the state of his game and a recruiting update, in addition to weekend highlights provided by TexasHoops Television.

Miles

Miles' recruiting is slowly starting to gain some momentum, with Lamar joining St. Thomas as interested schools that have been in contact with the Humble guard.



“Yea i’ve been in contact with (St. Thomas) heavy right now,” Miles said. “I just talked to a Lamar assistant coach and he invited me to their elite camp on the 15th of June.”

Miles ability to constantly find himself open with his feet set on the 3-point line proves he has a great understanding of offensive spacing and movement, and his consistency from behind the arc makes him dangerous every time he steps on the court. He's also shown a greater tendency to attack on the drive and either score or drop a dime around the rim. He talked about his game and what he's been trying to show college coaches, saying:



“My ability to make plays on offense regardless of size and being able to defend bigger/stronger guards. I’ve been working on getting stronger and quicker while polishing up my offensive game.”

Miles also talked about what he's looking for in a program, and already has his eyes on a degree in Business Marketing or Business Management.

