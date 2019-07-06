NJCAA Summer Recruiting Event June 29-30 at Tyler Junior College

Scouts got a great look at some of the top JUCO talent on the campus of Tyler Junior College, during the NCAA Open weekend. The teams played two-twenty minutes running clock halves several players increased their stock at the showcase.

These are the Players that caught our eye.

Kilgore JC-





6’4” Michael Thomas (Freshman- Lake Charles, La.), nice handle, ability to get to the basket and penetrate, showed tremendous quickness on both ends of the court, ability to finish, showed three point range





7’1” Assane N’diaye (Freshman- Dakar, Senegal) Ability to run the court, nice hands with solid size, best basketball is ahead of him





6’9” Tyron McMillan (Freshman- New Orleans) Three-point range, big body, soft touch from 10 of 15 feet





6’8” Rodrique Tha Andela (Freshmen- Cameroon) Showed some major ups with shot blocking skills, displays a hook or back down from the block





6’4” Justin Davis (Freshman- Jersey City, N.J.) has the ability to take you off the dribble and score





Tyler JC





6’1” DeAndre Heckard (Soph-Romeroville, Ill.) nice three-point stroke, tremendous acceleration to the basket, ability to finish, great body control





6’8” Ryan Walls (Soph-Whitehouse) solid three-point shooter, can pick and pop or trail the break to get set for his shot





6’6” Jason Bush (Soph-Longview) can drive to the basket with strength and finish, fade away from 10-feet, nice range from behind the arc, strong, and rebounds





6’6” Malik Lawrence-Anderson (Soph-Jamaica) strong, good body strength, athletic and showed the ability to finish with three-point range, solid hands and quick moves inside





6’9” Rory Panthophlet (Soph-St. Maartens) strong rebounder, attacks the ball on glass, likes to bang inside





6’6” Jackson Kennedy (Freshman-Tyler) quick off the floor, gets to the rim and finishes, good next level body





6'0" Shahada Wells (Soph-Amarillo) strong body, physical to the basket, makes shots from 12-15 feet away and scores at the basket





Panola JC-

5’10” Kelyn Pennie (Soph-Grand Prairie) showcased his full range of guard skills, ability to drive to the basket and finish as well as dish, shoots well off the dribble, nice step-back, ability to create his own shot, shoots from range





6’2” Jermaine Drewey (Soph-Houston) nice lefty stroke, aggressive going to the basket, nice finisher





6’2” Ja’Hiem Handy(Freshman-Anderson S.C.) showed a tough cross-over and ability to finish





6’0” Carson Cameron(Freshman-Garland) smallish, slight build, soft touch, sees the court, floater, shoots from range





6’4” Matthew Reeves (Freshman-Mansfield) Quick to the hole, hits the open three





Collin College JC-





6’3” Myles Fitzgerald-Warren (Soph-Portland) nice vision, solid handle with ability to pass, three-point range





6’6” Josh Miller (Freshman-Red Oak) nice length, showed the ability to hit shots from different spots, big upside, ability to put the ball on the floor, shoots off the dribble





6’3” Ikem Okeke-Oraeki (Soph-Houston)- spot-up shooter and can finish at the basket





6’8” Mason Hix (Soph-Justin)- nice fade-away, makes good decisions, solid post-up game, nice all-around game





6’4” Addison Wallace (Freshman-Cleburne) showed nice vision, elite passer, can get by defenders and score





6’1” Tim Denton (Soph-Missouri City) nice off the dribble, great court awareness, smooth, ability to finish





DJ Peay (Soph-Duncanville) strong with the ball in his hands, hits the mid-range jumper, good open court speed





Paris JC





5’10” Starlin Hamilton (Freshman-Flint, Michigan) spot up three point shooter, nice range





6’1” Versache Buchanan (Freshman-Paris) scoring mentality, beyond the arc range, very quick





5’9” JaQualon Lovette (Freshman-New Iberia, La.) extremely quick, shoots the floater with confidence, nice pull-up, solid vision, good decisions:













Angelina JC-

6’7” Tayvion Johnson (Soph-Galena Park) physical, active around the basket, high motor, quick first step, athletic, great anticipation, nice vision with passing ability, solid hands





6’4” Christyon Eugene (Freshman-Spring) showed tremendous quickness to the basket, aggressive, will not settle for the jump shot, high motor, great court awareness:





6’4” Deonta Lagway (Soph-Houston) Very aggressive inside, quick ups, nice dribble drive, nice handle with vision





5’11” Reily Dewitz (Soph-Lufkin) good athlete, excels from behind the arc, players hard, quick release, has a shooter’s mentality





6’2” Ovidio Perez (Soph-Pearland) strong player who can shoot it, nice finisher





Navarro JC-





5’9” LiJohn Smith (Soph-Beaumont) does a great job setting the offense, pass first point guard, team player





6’5” Parker Gettys (Freshman-New Braunfels) big time touch and stroke, quick release, can finish strong, ability to put the ball on the floor





6’5” Edwards (Freshman-Lake Charles) A lanky scorer who hits shots from the mid-range area of the floor, handles it and will rebound













Blinn JC

6’6” Pedro Castro (Soph-Ft. Worth) long and lean, good handle with vision, nice stroke





6’10” Uriel Velis (Soph-El Paso) space eater, nice body, moves well





6’10” Bonke Maring (Freshman Houston) great body for low block play, strong, rebounds





Southern Arkansas University-





6’6” Jaland Mitchell (Soph-Chicago) slasher who can finish, slippery, nice dribble drive





6’3” Sheldon Stevens (Soph-Kansas City,Mo) Shoots from range, nice passer





Jacksonville JC-





6’4” Nick Gazelas (Freshman-Galveston) quick release, solid shooter















































