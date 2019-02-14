Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-14 14:56:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

TexasHoops Academic All-Star: Stevens down to top 2

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

Here at TexasHoops GASO we recognize that to make it at the next level it requires a prospect to take care of business on and off the court. Those who distinguish themselves in the classroom as wel...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}