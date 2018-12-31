TexasHoops Academic All-Star: Max McWilliams
To make it to the college level of hoops, a player must be successful on the court as well as in the classroom. Some go above and beyond with their academics, increasing their value to college prog...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news