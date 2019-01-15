TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook has selected 5 games from around the state to keep an eye on with potentially huge consequences in their respective district races.

Little Elm @ The Colony We start with a matchup I hinted at a little bit in yesterday’s blog, but this one could honestly turn out as a title-decider. If Little Elm makes it 2 straight road wins over top-10 ranked opponents, then at least on paper the path to a district championship would be clear. But standing in their way, and in need of a win to force a 3-way tie for first, are Bryce Okpoh, Luis Rodriguez and the rest of a battle tested The Colony team. This is an electric rivalry game and I expect a packed crowd to be in attendance at The Colony, but Rusty Segler’s troops might prove to be too hot for TC to handle. Prediction: Little Elm

Converse Judson @ SA East Central I was very impressed by both of these teams at the San Antonio Fall GASO, and I think this is going to be a tight game. Judson’s only district loss came at the hands of rival Cibolo Steele, while EC has dropped their last two and need some momentum to climb back up in a jumbled district. A win here for Judson would mean they are at worst tied for 1st, while a loss would see them even in the standings with East Central. While Victor Roper and Johnathan Ochoa have both impressed me so far this year, I’m leaning towards the versatility of Dhimani Hernandez and Adrien Cohen to get Judson over the line. Prediction: Judson

Hernandez

Burleson Centennial @ Mansfield Legacy Another tight 5A district matchup, Centennial vs Legacy will be a drag out fight to see who will stay within striking distance of district favorites Mansfield Timberview. Both teams are 4-1 in the district and will be reliant on their stars to give them an edge. Centennial’s big fella Jacob Stuckey has been putting up some impressive numbers lately, but I’ve seen Legacy’s Central Connecticut signee Trey Tennyson put the team on his back before and think he can do it again when his team needs it in district. Prediction: Legacy

Tennyson

GP North Shore @ Beaumont United A rematch, although this one will mean more now that it’s in the midst of a district race. North Shore has risen to No.1 in the 6A class, and are a one point loss to FB Elkins away from an undefeated record. Seniors KJ Smith and Keiman Capers have NS ready for their first run to state since the Kerwin Roach-led title team of 2014, as the Mustangs will also be going for the rare football/basketball championship double-dip. United will be a a stern test, especially when a win would put them in first place via tiebreaker, and I won’t be surprised if this once is closer than the 10 point spread it was earlier in the season. Prediction: GP North Shore