We continue our rankings analysis series by shifting gears to the 2021 class, looking at 6 players that made up lots of ground from their spots in the initial 2021 rankings. There weren't any truly huge jumps, as our initial list only contained 75 prospects, but several players have turned a corner in their games received a well deserved boost to their stock. See the full 2021 rankings HERE

2021 Stock Risers

Daimion Collins - Atlanta Old ranking: 26 New ranking: 9 Analysis: Collins has commanded not just statewide but national attention on this year’s grassroots circuit, using a bouncy and energetic game to have colleges flock to him. The Atlanta (TX) native still has room to grow and has a huge opportunity on his hands to cement his place in the top 10 and start moving towards the top 5 in this weekend’s Live Period.

Jimel Cofer - Irving Universal Old ranking: 32 New ranking: 11 Analysis: Cofer moves up 21 spots on this list thanks to his ever-increasing productivity levels as an explosive scorer on the perimeter. He elevates well on the drive and has shown great passing instincts this summer, along with that “it” factor where he always seems to be around the ball impacting the game.

Crippen

Drew Crippen - Mansfield Old ranking: 64 New ranking: 28 Analysis: Crippen has started to fill out and make his presence felt at both ends of the floor, bringing a mature game to the table at the off-guard position. Crippen can hit the three off the dribble and constantly looks to attack on the drive, making him one of this year's highest risers. Considering he has picked up an offer from Ole Miss among lots of D1 interest, there's

Hart

Tom Hart - Atascocita Old ranking: 37 New ranking: 15 Analysis: Hart's jump will come as little surprise to those that have seen him over the past few months. He's a very vocal leader at the PG spot and has an innate ability to come up with steals and make plays in the open court. The Atascocita guard has been in contact with SFA this spring as he will look to build on this momentum at the Live Period this weekend.

Armstrong

Bryon Armstrong - SA Antonian Prep Old ranking: 48 New ranking: 18 Analysis: Armstrong has transformed himself from a slightly passive yet capable scorer, into the number one option and consistent leading scorer for PB Nation 16u earning him a 30-spot jump. Armstrong looks smooth as ever on the drive, has dialed in his 3-point shot, and claimed a TAPPS state title in the past 6 months, earning him the second biggest rise in the 2021 rankings update.

