After winning the last two tournaments they participated in, Texas Takeover-Ned rolled into the Live Period Great American Shoot-Out with some hard earned momentum, and turned that into another championship with a 4-0 record on the weekend. We caught up with Head Coach Nicholas Ned to get a feel for what has brought his team so much success so far on the circuit.

“We’ve won our last three tournaments and gone undefeated in all of those,” Ned told TexasHoops.com. “This weekend we dominated on the glass, used our size to secure the ball and ran out to score in transition, and were locked in for the entire 94 feet. I was proud of how we competed and that our guys showed what they can do.”

One of the leaders on this team is unsigned senior Tay Peavey of Richmond Foster, who boosted his stock as a 2019 prospect with some excellent scoring displays this weekend including a 20-point day against Top Achievers where he hit 4 triples. Coach Ned describes Peavey as an “athletic guard who can score on all three levels and has been shooting it very well lately.”

Another member of the team commanding attention is class of 2020 Davon Wright (Cy Springs), who has been in contact with both Siena and St. Thomas. Coach Ned believes that his length gives them a mismatch they can exploit, considering he can also step out and hit the 3-ball.

While there are plenty of unheralded players on this roster, Ned singled out the Aldine Davis pair of Juquan Irvin and Jayshon Cannon, along with Cy Parks’ Cam Jeng as contributors that took it to the next level this past weekend. He describes Irvin as a “high energy guy that acts as the glue for this team,” and said that the 6-foot-8 Cannon “really opens up the floor for our top two scorers with running the floor and drawing attention inside.”