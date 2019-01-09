Dallas - Bishop Lynch (22-4) of 6A TAPPS hosted Dallas St. Mark’s (16-4) from SPC Tuesday night. A fourth-quarter surge launched St Mark’s to victory 73-61.







Junior forward Andrew Laczkowski scored a game-high 25 points while sophomore teammate Harrison Ingram added 23. Also adding to the double-digit scoring was Noah Shelby, who totaled 12 points off of four three-pointers. For Bishop Lynch, point guard Imo Essien scored a team-high 22 points and was assisted by senior Zach Muller and his 12 points and junior Jake Milkereit added 11 points.

What he said… Dallas St. Mark’s head coach Greg Guiler talks about the game “Our confidence grew in the second half from what we wanted to accomplish from our game plan. I think we made some great individual plays that led to a good team win. It helps when you have players who are talented offensively too. We shot it well and we were fortunate to get the win against a really nice team who will be tough to beat down the stretch of their season.” “We tried to take [Muller and Milkereit] them out of their comfort zone but credit to them, those two guys kept scoring in spite of our attempts to limit them offensively.”

Players to watch... • Andrew Laczkowski - The 6-foot-5 junior continues to impress with his aggressive style of play. Whether he is battling inside for a rebound or taking his defender out to the perimeter, Laczkowski is a mismatch problem for his opponents. Laczkowski is never in a rush and makes the right plays. On Tuesday night, after the win, Laczkowski received an offer from San Diego of the West Coast Conference. His first offer.

• Harrison Ingram - Only a sophomore, Ingram has racked up a few offers from the likes of Baylor, Georgetown, Kansas, Stanford and Texas A&M. It’s no mystery why Ingram has high majors crawling on him as he is a great passer with high-level court vision. He is an off the dribble scorer and uses his body and length to score and rebound. Ingram, a 6-foot-6 forward, does have the ball handling skills to assist the team as a part-time lead guard, but allowing him to move around the perimeter is where he is the most dangerous. Also, Ingram is willing to take physical contact on his way to the rim and make good from the charity stripe.

• Collin Smith - Smith is a freshman to get excited about once he steps out onto the floor. He is a trim 6-foot-6 wing with a next level game. He had only six points, but those were six points to remember. The body position on his way to the rim and his finishes were smooth and off the bounce. His length gives him the advantage to score around the defender and he has a great looking release from the outside.

• Jake Milkereit - It wasn’t his best outing, but Milkereit still gave spectators enough that showed his versatility and his perimeter shotmaking abilities. Milkereit has a nice basketball build and is active on both ends of the floor. Against St Mark’s, Milkereit found the open space he needed behind the arc to hit three triples.





Keep an eye on...

• Noah Shelby - A maturing combo guard who can really get it going from behind the arc in the flow of the offense. Shelby timed his shot select just right against Bishop Lunch as he ran the floor and found open space to drain the three-pointer. The 6-foot freshman hit four threes, two in each half.

• Imo Essien - A quick/fast point guard, Essien is made to deliver the basketball to his teammates. Essien showed he could play fast and be a pass-first guard, but he wasn’t shy about getting into the lane and scoring using floaters and soft 12-foot jumpers. The 6-foot sophomore pushed the ball and weaved through pressure. There was a lot to like about Essien‘s game, and being a future TexasHoops.com ranked sophomore is in his future.





Unsigned senior to watch...