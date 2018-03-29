TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook finishes up his recap of University Sports’ Spring Preview with additional analysis on players who shone over the weekend in Houston.

Nate Clover - Port Arthur Memorial - 2020 ANALYSIS: Clover, a key part of PA Memorial’s 5A state championship team, continued his own personal momentum on Saturday with a pair of dominating defensive performances. Clover’s quick feet and muscular frame posed all kinds of problems for opponents who had no answer for him on the glass. Clover showed a nice shooting stroke from the elbow area, but really jumped out when mixing it up for trash points under the goal. Houston Defenders will have one of the top 16u teams in the state thanks to blue-collar players like Clover.



Cameron Cohn - Westbury Christian - 2019

ANALYSIS: Another player coming off a state championship year, Westbury Christian’s Cameron Cohn can flit in and out of games at times, but that’s just a sign of the off-guard’s maturity in letting the game come to him. Equipped with a smooth jumper and a deep range, 6-foot-4 Cohn picked his spots to torch opposing defenses on Saturday for Houston Defenders 17u. Cohn also proved himself capable of being an efficient distributor in both transition and within the half court offense.

Eddie Lampkin - Katy Morton Ranch - 2020

ANALYSIS: In the era of the “new age” big man who likes to step out and shoot it rather than go to work on the around the basket, Lampkin seems like a breath of fresh air. Lampkin knows exactly where his bread is buttered, posting up hard on the block and manhandling smaller defenders. He may not be an explosive jumper or an accomplished shooter, but at this stage in his development Lampkin has the tools to be a prolific scorer from 8 feet and in. He wants to drop step and finish at the rim as quick as possible, punishing anything that gets in his way.

Javonne Lowery - Pearland - 2019 ANALYSIS: Lowery has made huge strides in his game since being seen by TexasHoops staff last summer and has turned into one of the focal points of a loaded Basketball University Gold squad. Lowery's development into a true 3-guard prospect starts with his increased consistency shooting the ball, with the Pearland swingman knocking down 3 shots from deep in his team's matchup with Team Harden on Saturday. Lowery has always had the athleticism to guard most positions on the floor, but now with his game catching up on the offensive side of the ball he seems poised to rise up the rankings again going into the summer.



Darius McBride - Cedar Park Vista Ridge - 2019 ANALYSIS: McBride didn't have the best day on the offensive end on Saturday, but the Urban ASAK forward's versatility showed just how valuable he can be at the next level. McBride's quickness coupled with a powerful frame and good instincts makes him a nightmare to go up against on offense. McBride is capable of completely shutting down prolific scorers with his physical brand of defense. Offensively, he showed crafty finishing and showed the range but it was his defense that really made an impression over the weekend.



