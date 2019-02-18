The Southwest Preparatory Conference held its end of year tournament over the weekend, and just as it was last year, Sahvir Wheeler led Houston Christian to a title. We talk three storylines from the tourney to start this week of hoops coverage.

Skill > Size is the motto for HC

It’s not very often you see a team with hardly any players above 6-feet tall be so successful, but that’s the hand Houston Christian was dealt and they certainly made the most of it. HC didn’t even have a true post on the roster, and yet they overcame that adversity to knock off a much larger Episcopal team in the championship game. A lot of that skill over size attitude comes from star player Sahvir Wheeler, who seems back to near his best after missing a chunk of the early season due to a knee injury. Wheeler was a 5-foot-8 menace in the open court, dropping dimes like no one’s business and showing that quick first step that made his name.

Behind Wheeler, HC got excellent contributions from the likes of Ty Archibald, Noah Kon, and Kobe Haynes throughout the tournament, with Archibald especially having great games in the semifinal and final shooting the ball. Kon and Haynes are both promising sophomores, and Kon has a chance to follow in the path of Wheeler and current heir-apparent LJ Cryer as the next lead guard in the greater Houston area.

Jahari Long shows both sides of his game

After seeing Jahari Long’s performance on Friday night to lead Episcopal over the star-studded roster of St Mark’s, I left the gym thinking he was due for a rise up the rankings. He then followed up his 22 point performance with 3 points in the championship game, playing into the already existing chatter about consistency being a major factor into his evaluation. Personally I am a fan of Long’s game. The way he gets downhill as a 6-foot-2 guard and will get in his mid range bag is impressive and I think he is underrated as a playmaker. But at the same time, that word consistency keeps popping up and I do believe he needs to iron some of that out to get his stock trending back upwards. Long, as well as most of his teammates at Episcopal will be back next year to contend for the SPC Championship. Only time will tell if they can change the outcome.

St Mark’s will be hungry next season