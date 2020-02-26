ARLINGTON Martin High School - - With 9.4 seconds to play, Brandon Monroe of Arlington Seguin put the Cougars up by one, 52-51, after hitting the back end of a two-shot free-throw. As time was winding down, District 6-5A winner, Fort Worth OD Wyatt missed a lay-in for the game-winner (see below tweet). The Seguin Cougars (fourth in District 5-5A) advance to the second round and will face Denton Ryan on Friday.

In one of the best games that I saw this year, @SeguinBoys 52 @WyattHSBB 51, in OT! Brandon Monroe hit 1-of-2 free throws to win the game. Final play of the game. Region 1-5A #TexasHoopsGASO ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MBwa5hFFTP

After being down by only three heading into halftime Tuesday night, the Seguin Cougars head coach, Damon Barnett decided to change defenses on the fast-paced OD Wyatt Chaparrals.

The Chaps came out of halftime hitting a three-pointer and a lay-up versus the Cougars zone-defense, but the Cougars took over the momentum with a 14-5 run, giving them the lead at 38-37, on a power move by senior post Mar'Darius Scott.

"We figured we could slow them down by going zone to prevent them from getting easy buckets, and it worked," said Barnett. "We used the zone earlier in the year against a district opponent so we wanted to use our experience on changing things up defensively to have success."

Brandon Monroe has been the Cougars "go-to guy" all year as he averaged nearly 20 points per game. OD Wyatt held the unsigned senior to eight points as they were playing a box-and-1, pulling Monroe away from the Seguin offense. -But with the game on the line in overtime, Monroe was able to give his Cougars a one-point lead which led to the win.

"In times like these, I stress to our players to keep the faith and keep playing. When you play hard and stay together, you will make a play, and Brandon had his opportunity and hit at least one free-throw for the win."

"[Wyatt's] defenders were face guarding me, and I tried to move around and make something happen. I finally got to the basket and got fouled. It was a big win for us. Our point guard (CJ Booker) was huge in this win," said Monroe.











