Cypress-Fairbanks jumped out to an early lead, but were finally overcome by Spring Westfield ’s constant pressure, losing 74-73. With score tied at 73 apiece and only 41 seconds remaining, Evan Butts (2020) of Cypress-Fair put his team up by one 74-73. Lonzo Rand (2020) responded for Westfield with a 15-foot jump shot to give the Mustangs 75-74 lead. Following a Cy-Fair turnover, Westfield hit two foul shots to go up by three 77-74. The Bobcats were unable to get a final shot off, giving Westfield the hard-fought win.

Westfield was fueled by the outstanding backcourt of Lonzo Rand and Jadyn Chaney (2021). Chaney showed his ability to see the court and make big passes under pressure. He was definitely one of the top point guards on display Saturday. Chaney finished with 12 points on the day, but hit only 2 of 9 from the stripe. Not to be outdone, the Mustangs Tyson Anderson (2020), was only 1-of-8 from the foul line. The Mustangs inefficiency at the line was the main reason for Westfield’s slow start. Other Mustangs finding the scoring column were Eli Lee (2020) with 12 points, Tre Harris (2021) added 13 points and Tre Jackson (2020) came away with nine points.

Cy-Fair put eight players in the scoring column paced by Evan Butts (2020) 20 points. Other Bobcats playing key roles were Kalvin Sleeman (2020) with 14 points, Nik Ellis (2020) added 13 points and Walt Maxwell put up 10 points. Sleeman was especially effective inside on the boards for the Bobcats. Butts showed his range hitting four treys against Westfield and later in the day accounted for six threes against Killeen Ellison.



