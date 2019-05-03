Make that another talented 2020 Houston guard off the board early. Clear Lake’s Jaja Sanni made it known Thursday that he has verbally committed to UT-San Antonio, picking the Roadrunners after they came into visit his practice earlier in the day. We caught up with Sanni to get the full story on his commitment, and his plans for the future.

Sanni

“The opportunity just felt right,” Sanni said of his offer from UTSA. “I feel like the coaching staff will really help me develop as a student athlete, and improve my game.” Sanni was also being recruited by Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UC-Santa Barbara and UNLV. His performances at the Live Period GASO had several coaches intrigued, but Sanni felt the fit at UTSA was too good to pass up and committed early.

Sanni, a well-rounded point guard prospect, had this to say of his role-to-be once he gets to San Antonio: “They (Coach Steve Henson and staff) want me to be a vocal PG and to handle, distribute and score the ball for them.”

Sanni is also adding focus to his conditioning and stamina to prepare for the college level, saying that “at the next level the pace is much faster so I need to get physically and mentally prepared for that.”

