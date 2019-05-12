Texas Hardwork-Smith 65 3D Empire 15-U 63

This game had everything you could want in a GASO contest. Both teams were made up of 2022 players that flew up and down the court showing their skills and talents. In the end ittook double overtime before Texas Hardwork came from behind to pull out an exciting 65-63 victory. Hardwork’s Xavier Martinez (S.A. Churchill 2022) hit the game winning basket on a reverse lay-up with 19 seconds left in the second overtime. 3-D Empire came back down court down trailing 64-63 with 8 seconds remaining. Ryan Aganwal (Coppell 2022) got a good look at a three pointer and missed. Finley Bizjack (Lewisville Hebron 2023) of Hardwork came down with the rebound and was fouled immediately. Bizjack went to the line shooting two shots in the double bonus. The young man from Hebron hit one of the two, making the final read 65-63.

​The first half was the Nazir Brown (Euless L.D. Bell 2022)show, as the baller showed skills seldom seen by a player of his age. 3-D Empire led at halftime 33-29 behind Brown’s 21 points. Team Hardwork would not go away and held Brown to only two second half points. With Brown under wraps, Hardwork’s Kevin Garza (Laredo Martin 2022) began taking over inside using his muscle. Garza hit two of his 18 points on the day to tie things up at 59 apiece with 19 seconds remaining in regulation. 3-D Empire called timeout to set up the last play. Anthony Black of 3-D Empire ended up with the ball at the top of the circle and turned the ball over ending regulation.

​Hardwork won the jump ball in the first overtime and Garza was called for an offensive push-off foul, giving the ball back to 3-D Empire. Aganwal missed from 12-feet and Garza came down with the rebound. Hardwork’s Trey Blackmore (S.A. Cole 2022) missed opportunity for his team to take the lead and 3-D responded with a perfectly executed give and go between Zane Hicke (Flower Mound Marcus 2022) and Agarwal. The bucket put 3-D Empire in control up by two with the clock winding down. Hardwork would not be denyed scoring off a brilliant baseline inbounds play to tie the game at 61 apiece. With ten seconds on the clock, 3-D Empire once again had the ball, but again came up short turning the ball over. Interested note from this observer was that Nazir Brown barely touched the ball in the second half. Brown also was never isolated in the late game situations. But of course, that would be why I’m sitting in the stands watching, its over my head.

​Hardwork scored first in the second overtime with Martinez hitting one of two foul shots. Terrance Raminez (Grapevine 2022) came right back down court and drove to the basket with one of his triple clutch lay-ups, giving 3-D Empire the lead 63-62. To everyone’s shock the basket was waved off and called on the floor. Raminez calmly stepped up and knocked down both foul shots putting 3D up 63-62. This set the stage for Martinez late game heroics, as he drove the lane hitting an off-balance lay-up for the win.

​Hardwork’s scoring leaders were Martinez with 19 point and Garza with 18. Empire 3-D had Brown with 24 points and Terrance Ramirez with 21. For Texas Hardwork it was an exhilarating victory over a very talented 3-D Empire team. Most 9:00 AM early morning games don’t live up to expectations, but for entertainment value, this game was a must see.