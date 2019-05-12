San Antonio GASO: Saturday Game Recaps
We recap several games from Day 2 of the San Antonio Great American Shoot-Out as we move into Championship Sunday.
Saturday Pool Play Recaps
Texas Hardwork-Smith 65 3D Empire 15-U 63
This game had everything you could want in a GASO contest. Both teams were made up of 2022 players that flew up and down the court showing their skills and talents. In the end ittook double overtime before Texas Hardwork came from behind to pull out an exciting 65-63 victory. Hardwork’s Xavier Martinez (S.A. Churchill 2022) hit the game winning basket on a reverse lay-up with 19 seconds left in the second overtime. 3-D Empire came back down court down trailing 64-63 with 8 seconds remaining. Ryan Aganwal (Coppell 2022) got a good look at a three pointer and missed. Finley Bizjack (Lewisville Hebron 2023) of Hardwork came down with the rebound and was fouled immediately. Bizjack went to the line shooting two shots in the double bonus. The young man from Hebron hit one of the two, making the final read 65-63.
The first half was the Nazir Brown (Euless L.D. Bell 2022)show, as the baller showed skills seldom seen by a player of his age. 3-D Empire led at halftime 33-29 behind Brown’s 21 points. Team Hardwork would not go away and held Brown to only two second half points. With Brown under wraps, Hardwork’s Kevin Garza (Laredo Martin 2022) began taking over inside using his muscle. Garza hit two of his 18 points on the day to tie things up at 59 apiece with 19 seconds remaining in regulation. 3-D Empire called timeout to set up the last play. Anthony Black of 3-D Empire ended up with the ball at the top of the circle and turned the ball over ending regulation.
Hardwork won the jump ball in the first overtime and Garza was called for an offensive push-off foul, giving the ball back to 3-D Empire. Aganwal missed from 12-feet and Garza came down with the rebound. Hardwork’s Trey Blackmore (S.A. Cole 2022) missed opportunity for his team to take the lead and 3-D responded with a perfectly executed give and go between Zane Hicke (Flower Mound Marcus 2022) and Agarwal. The bucket put 3-D Empire in control up by two with the clock winding down. Hardwork would not be denyed scoring off a brilliant baseline inbounds play to tie the game at 61 apiece. With ten seconds on the clock, 3-D Empire once again had the ball, but again came up short turning the ball over. Interested note from this observer was that Nazir Brown barely touched the ball in the second half. Brown also was never isolated in the late game situations. But of course, that would be why I’m sitting in the stands watching, its over my head.
Hardwork scored first in the second overtime with Martinez hitting one of two foul shots. Terrance Raminez (Grapevine 2022) came right back down court and drove to the basket with one of his triple clutch lay-ups, giving 3-D Empire the lead 63-62. To everyone’s shock the basket was waved off and called on the floor. Raminez calmly stepped up and knocked down both foul shots putting 3D up 63-62. This set the stage for Martinez late game heroics, as he drove the lane hitting an off-balance lay-up for the win.
Hardwork’s scoring leaders were Martinez with 19 point and Garza with 18. Empire 3-D had Brown with 24 points and Terrance Ramirez with 21. For Texas Hardwork it was an exhilarating victory over a very talented 3-D Empire team. Most 9:00 AM early morning games don’t live up to expectations, but for entertainment value, this game was a must see.
HD Toros Elite 78 Houston Superstars 56
Two talented teams hit the court and the HD Toros proved to be the more balanced with 10 players putting up points. Jaden Moore (S.A. Brennan 2020) stood out for the winners and Ze’Rik Onyema (S.A. Jay 2020) did yeoman’s work inside for the Toros. Big Stephan Sosa (Houston Furr 2019) carried a heavy load for the Houston Superstars with his scoring and rebounding. Josh Farmer (Houston Sharpstown 2021) also had his moments for the Houston team. Farmer has LSU, Western Kentucky, Texas A&M and Houston all showing interest in his talents.
San Antonio Dynasty 60 Empower Hoops 52
Luis Holguin (S.A. Taft 2020) had one of the tournament high games finishing with 32 points in Dynasties 60-52 win. With only five players suited up, Holguin had to come to his team’s rescue to insure the win.
3D Empire 15-U 78 San Antonio Finest 2020 55
3D Empire recovered nicely after the early morning loss in double overtime to Hardwork. 3D Empire took down San Antonio’s Finest easily 78-55. Terrance Ramirez (Grapevine 2022) came away with 28 points in the win and had plenty of support from Anthony Black (Coppell 2022) and Eli Valentino (Aubrey 2022). Empire had a comfortable 20-point cushion for much of the second half.
SAB Gata 66 Alief Clovers 63
Manuel Paredez (South San 2020) hit the critical three pointer with 19 seconds left to give SAB Gata a 66-63 win over AliefClovers. Richard Torres (South Side San Antonio 2022) had a monster gave suppling 26 points for the winners. The game was tied at 63-63 when SAB took a timeout with 25 seconds remaining in the game.
Houston Superstars 61 TRT 43
Houston Superstars got back on the winning track behind Chris Marshall’s 18 points and Jay Washington’s 10. Marshall was good for three treys
. PB Nation-YllS-16-U 66 BC Elite 31
PB Nation blew out BC Elite in the second half after leading by only 12 points at halftime. Onu Samuel Ayomide (Houston Texas Christian Academy 2021) and Sekou Kalle (Aspire Academy KY) impacted the game on the inside and on the glass. Kalle has been offered by U.C.L.A, Western Kentucky, Rutgers, while Ayomide has offers from Western Kentucky and Texas Tech. Ayomide finished with 12 points and Kalle came away with eight.
.
Texas Hardwork Smith 15-U 77 Cen Tex Attack Parish 70
Hardwork was able to continued their winning ways defeating Cen Tex 77-70. Trey Blackmore (S.A. Cole 2022) proved valuable to Hardwork scoring 18 points and provided solid ball-handling. Vincent Iwuchukwu (S.A. Cole 2022) suited up for Hardwork after sitting out the morning game. The hero against 3-D Empire, Xavier Martinez (S.A. Churchill 2022), had another outstanding effort.
Drive Nation 2022 93 Strength N Motion 72
Strength In Motion was down 18 points at halftime and made a strong run at Drive Nation cutting their lead down to seven. Drive Nation came back with another run led by Noah Shelby’s (St. Marks 2022) six 3-pointers and expanded the lead to twenty at 83-63. The final read 93-72, as Drive Nation’s saw four players reach double figures. Trae Clayton (Faith Family 2022) came away with 19 points, Shelby (St. Marks 2022) was good for 18 and Rylan Griffen (Richardson High 2022) added 17.