With one night of the San Antonio Great American Shoot-Out in the books, TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook runs back through the notebook to look at some top events from night one.

Brysacz puts SA on notice

Brysacz

Alamo Heights guard Jeb Brysacz opened more than a few eyes this weekend with his ability to score the rock, going for a cool 27 against FOC in his first game of the tournament. Brysacz is deceptive with his dribble and has a nice burst in getting to the rim, where he can hit the runner or take it to the rack. He also showed off the range by connecting on 3 three pointers as Toros rolled to an easy win. He will be one to revisit as the weekend progresses.



Worrich outlasts Jackson in compelling individual duel

Worrich

A pair of prospects from two local high school powers locked horns on Friday night, with O'Connor product Thomas Worrich outlasting Cibolo Steele's Jackson Byas as his Strength N Motion 2021 group beat SA Dream Supreme in a thriller. Byas has the tools to be a problem for defenders with his athleticism and shot-making ability, and showed off a few high level scoring plays in scoring 25. Worrich on the other hand was simply throwing darts from the outside, going off in the second half to pour in 29 points for the game. Being able to watch to San Antonio kids trade bucket for bucket down the stretch is what makes this event so compelling, and I hope to see many more duels like Worrich vs. Byas as the weekend moves along.



Friday night scattergun

-Gavino Ramos dropped 27 on SABO to get Next Level Raiders a 71-60 win to open their account for the weekend. Ramos has been on a scoring tear since the TAPPS State Playoffs and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. -Walker Horn, Trey Blackmore, and Finley Bizjack led a youthful Texas Hardwork group to a 1-0 start against SA Finest 2020. While the first two have a year of HS experience under their belts, Bizjack's ability to impact the game as an 8th grader playing 17u bodes very well for the future.



Bizjack

-PB Nation/YIIS 16u is absolutely loaded with talent. Johnathan Massie, Tom Hart, Sam Ayomide, and Sekou Kalle all showed their abilities in a blowout win vs NESA Impact, though once again it was Bryon Armstrong taking a lead role in the scoring department with 17 points on 5 made threes. -Julian Deleon and Cris Villarreal are a pair of bucket getters for FAOT Allstars. Villarreal's 6 threes in the first half set the tone for a 78-54 win over Titans Basketball, while Deleon shouldered most of the scoring load after halftime.



Ortiz