TexasHoops staff recaps the big games and top highlights from the regional quarter round with all regional tournament brackets now set for this weekend.

Duncanville survives another day

4 quarters of ball were not enough to separate Duncanville and Desoto in their latest encounter, and for a while it looked like we’d need more than one OT to determine a winner. But then a late foul on Micah Peavy sent the junior to the line, where he knocked down the game winner as Duncanville survived another scare before the regional tournament, 61-60. Desoto had a chance at the buzzer from halfcourt fall short, as the eagles arguably deserved more after a valiant effort against one of the state’s top teams was ended by a call most Eagles fans will describe as soft at best.

Jahmius Ramsey was huge again for the Panthers with 29 points, and will suit up again at Wilkerson-Greines this Friday against Euless Trinity, who upset No.3 North Crowley in the late game of this double-header. If Duncanville can win again, Denton Guyer (who plays Odessa Permian Friday) would likely await in one of the year’s most anticipated matchups. Get your tickets early for Saturday at WG, folks.

Baker-less Westlake dropped in OT

Granted, Will Baker missed the game for Westlake, but what a win this is for Cibolo Steele. Langston Love poured in 33 points with 20 of those coming after halftime as Steele was able to hang around long enough to force OT, then cash in during the extra period to win 73-66 and get to the regional tournament. Steele had their struggles early in the year, but in Love, Kwabena Davis and Alijah Comithier they have a strong core capable of shocking more ranked teams before their season is done with. This result, coupled with Lake Travis’s cold shooting loss to the third-place team in they and Westlake’s district (Austin Bowie) opens up region 4 in a way I didn’t think we’d see. We now have the unexpected matchups of Steele-Edinburg Vela and Bowie-Laredo Nixon for the regional tournament in region 4. I think Steele’s momentum carries them to state, although Coleton Benson’s form for Bowie might have something to say about that.

More notable 6A results: Trinity 58, No.3 North Crowley 55 No. 7 South Garland 58, No.4 Dallas Jesuit 52 No.15 Klein Forest 69, No.11 Aldine Eisenhower 44 No.21 FB Elkins 70, No.18 Katy Morton Ranch 66

PA Memorial keeps it rolling

Port Arthur Memorial knocked off Shadow Creek last Friday, and turned around to defeat district 23 champs Houston Madison 86-69 Tuesday, putting them in prime position to get back to state and defend their title. The Titans withstood an early charge from Madison led by Tim Moore Jr., then grinded their way into a lead they wouldn’t give up with Nate Clover and Kenneth Lofton Jr. again proving they have what it takes to win under the lights. Up next for PA Memorial is Pflugerville Connally, upset winners over College Station last night, while the other semi will be feature a high-level individual matchup between Manor’s Jamal Shead and Hightower’s Bryce Griggs. The 5A region 3 tournament will not be one to miss.

More notable 5A results: No.1 Lancaster 72, No.14 Red Oak 66 No.7 Northwest 47, No.13 FW Brewer 43 No.3 Mansfield Timberview 52, No.11 The Colony 35 Manor 46, No.19 Cedar Park 41

Twitter highlights

As we get in every round, there are some crazy finishes to games worthy of being seen again. We’ve collected some of the best we’ve seen from social media and compiled them below:

OMG!!! That just happened

That just happened

@Sinton_Hoops ties the game and we headed to OT!! Wow.

77-77 pic.twitter.com/8EPZdjcLm9 — SouthTejasChevyGuru (@SouthTejas1984) February 27, 2019

Sinton would go on to win over No.16 Pleasanton, 85-81 in OT. Also in class 4A, Navasota knocked off Fredericksburg with this late jumper to advance to the regional semis.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🔵🐍🏀



Your Rattlers are Kingsville bound. We are headed to the 4A Region 4 tournament after a thrilling win over a great Fredericksburg team. A great game that came down to the last shot!



Navasota 57

Fredericksburg 55@hoopinsider @kbtxsports @ScoopSports @mkmcilwain pic.twitter.com/fcjkEzD1Ql — ‘SOTA Hoops (@sota_hoops) February 27, 2019

And by far the best ending of them all came at Bryan High in the class 2A regional quarters, where Hearne will live to fight another day after a halfcourt prayer was answered.

More notable results: 4A:

Graham 47, No.8 Argyle 46 No.2 Faith Family 62, No.9 Dallas Carter 58 No.3 Silsbee 79, No,24 Huffman 64 No.19 CC West Oso 83, Kingsville 74

3A: No.25 Spearman 51, No.9 Shallowater 48 No.7 Commerce 74, No.22 Atlanta 66 Malakoff 48, No.8 Grandview 47 No.6 SA Cole 43, No.4 Marion 33

2A: Wellington 66, No.8 New Deal 46 No.2 Muenster 64, Lindsay 54

No.14 Tenaha 56, No.13 Woden 53 No.6 Port Aransas 46, No.25 Weimar 44

