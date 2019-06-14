Patrick Punch sees his stock rise at B/CS GASO
The 2021 class in the state of Texas already looks rich with Division 1 prospects, with Patrick Punch angling to make a climb into the upper tiers of the rankings. His play at the Bryan/College Sta...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news