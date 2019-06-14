News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 14:47:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Patrick Punch sees his stock rise at B/CS GASO

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

The 2021 class in the state of Texas already looks rich with Division 1 prospects, with Patrick Punch angling to make a climb into the upper tiers of the rankings. His play at the Bryan/College Sta...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}