Memorial Day weekend signals the start of the summer, but on the Great American Shoot-Out circuit the holiday weekend means that some of the best teams and prospects in the state gather in Lewisville in search of hardware. The TexasHoops/GASO staff has identified some of the top players in attendance with player capsules giving you in-depth breakdowns of their games.



Jordan Simmons - Texas Impact 4:13 Simmons is a player with undoubted talent as a scoring guard. He can score at all three levels and catch fire from outside when he’s feeling it. Question marks about his consistency were put to rest this weekend as Simmons was a constant threat on the offensive end and shot the ball about as well as we’ve ever seen. Simmons also showed ability to grind for stops on defense and seems to really understand the nuances of his offense, reading screens and cuts well to free himself up for open shots.

Zahad Munford - Urban DFW Elite Munford has excelled so far this Spring for Urban DFW as a pure scorer and has the tools to become an elite scoring guard. After bursting onto the scene with the 4A state runners-up Carter Cowboys, Munford has kept to the basics of what made him successful in the first place: shooting the ball at an extremely efficient rate. Munford can explode from the outside but also showed a great one-dribble pull up over the Memorial Day Weekend. Showing he can finish consistently through contact at the rim is the next step in his game, but for now Munford looks to be a highly sought after recruit at the D1 level.

Jalen Brattain - Nike ProSkills 16u Brattain might just be the next great player out of West Texas, as the Seminole product had a very productive weekend for ProSkills 16u. The Seminole product proved over the weekend that he can hang with some of DFW’s best as a key part of ProSkills’ run to an NBA bracket championship game. Brattain is great out of a pick-and-pop look, but also showed he can put the ball on the floor and finish strong at or above the rim. Another facet of his game that drew praise was his ability to find open shooters from the post and hit cutters when help arrives.

Xavier Cork - Dallas Showtyme Elite Cork really looks to have turned a corner in his game, with aggressiveness on both ends and a polished offensive display. The 6-foot-9 forward showed the ability to put the ball on the floor and attack from the high post as well as hit the occasional 15-footer. Cork has great shot blocking instincts and gave opponents fits on the glass. Dallas Showtyme’s guards grab a lot of the headlines, and rightly so, but in the middle they have a foundation piece in Cork that soon will be climbing the TexasHoops rankings.

Jakevan Leftridge - Dallas Mustangs Leftridge is just one of those players you want on your team. His game has no glaring weaknesses and he seems to have embraced his role as a slashing swingman. Leftridge’s length makes life tough for opponents and he will come up with plenty of steals and blocks from the weak side. He is shifty in transition and has proved himself as a threat on the offensive glass.