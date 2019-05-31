TexasHoops.com is back with Memorial Day GASO coverage, this time featuring an in depth breakdown of the prospects on both 3D Empire 15 and YGC36 2021’s rosters.

YGC36 2021

-This weekend was a great showcase for the talents of YGC36's 16u group, as they claimed the NBA Red division title. While we've already talked about the game of Eli Stephens in our Team of the Weekend blog, it's worth another mention of his importance to the team. Stephens' assured play at point guard set the tone for the rest of his team, while he was creating plenty of points on the fastbreak.



Stephens

-Brayden Bradshaw was also important for YGC this weekend, going for double digit points multiple times throughout the weekend. Bradshaw is a promising prospect out of Denton Guyer, and was able to score both inside and out at an efficient rate. He has good size and can play on the wing or in the post, and has a good looking stroke on his shot.



Bradshaw

-Next on the contribution list was Jesuit's Gavin Perryman, who continued to show he's a multi-tooled guard with a smooth scoring offensive game. Perryman knocked down his open looks and created plenty of good shots for teammates on the drive and kick, passing with lots of accuracy.



Perryman

-Damon Nicholas Jr. helped himself to strong performances throughout the weekend, showing exactly why he was a key part of Duncanville's championship team earlier this year. Nicholas' game still needs some offensive polish, but he is a lockdown defender and gets a lot of his points from crashing hard to the glass. Look out for our game analysis/interview on Nicholas dropping here in the next few days.



Nicholas

-Cooper Sisco also boosted his stock as a guard with good size that always looks to push in transition, and showcased some craftiness going to the hole. LD Butler and Mekhi Collins were also big in certain spots for YGC36, playing their part in lifting the title on Monday. -And although football seems to be the path for Dametrious Crownover, he was strong on the block, scoring with drop-steps and quick spins with his back to the basket. His skill level has raised significantly since first coming to our attention with Grandview at the 3A state tournament last year, and it's clear that he has the potential to play at the college level in both football and basketball.



3D Empire 15u

-Although this weekend didn't end with a trophy, 3D Empire 15u still had good showings throughout the Memorial Day GASO before their run was ended by YGC36 2021. This team's fortunes largely run through the play of Nazir Brown, who is already one of the prospects to know in the 2022 class. Brown can bully his way into the paint and score through contact thanks to a mature frame, and his outside game is developing nicely.



Brown

-Though Brown takes plenty of attention for his game and potential, it's Terrance Ramirez that has came up with the most end product through the last two tournaments for 3D. Ramirez scores it in a variety of ways, and has shown improved consistency shooting the ball from three. Ramirez uses pick and rolls very well to free himself for scoring opportunities, and can hit the pop/roll-man with precision.



Ramirez

-Anthony Black similarly has the tools to turn into a must-see prospect, as he combines a nice blend of skill and length from the off-guard spot. Black can glide past defenders in the open floor and gets to the rim with explosiveness.



Black

-Ryan Agarwal provides a little something different for 3D as a frontcourt scorer to ease up the scoring load on their talented stable of guards. Agarwal has a dialed in 3-point shot and deadeye passing vision, using his lanky 6-foot-6 frame to see over the defense and whip passes to where they need to be.



Agarwal

-While Zane Hicke is still raw offensively, there's no questioning his heart or fight on the block where he will hold his own against bigger and older post players. Hicke runs the floor well, and if he can develop a go-to move on the block he will be a dangerous player as his game progresses.

