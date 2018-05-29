Ticker
basketball

Memorial Day GASO: NCAA, NIT, 8th & 7th Championship Box Scores

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

Check out the box scores from the championship games in the NCAA, NIT, 8th grade, and 7th grade divisions at the Memorial Day GASO.

NCAA Champions - Team West Texas 2021

Gka2fwqvllgbpz8ec38c
Team West Texas 2021
Team West Texas 2021 46 HTX Panthers 42
Team West Texas Points HTX Panthers Points

Orion Olivas

23

Adam Benhayoune

12

Christian Martinez

10

Gavin Gibson

8

Devean Deal

4

Kevin Barkley

7

Adam Herrera

3

Isaac Orozco

6

Jazz Robinson

2

GarrisonGreen

6

Christian Villegas

2

Thomas Worrich

1

Jordan Hernandez

1

NIT Champions - Texas Riders

Bckmnnii11zb9v69pssk
Texas Riders
Texas Riders 65 HOH 39
# Texas Riders Points # HOH Points

24

Jackson

19

2

Justin

12

21

Street

18

22

Tres

8

13

Mike

11

0

Branden

5

69

Blaylock

6

21

Cooper

5

1

Stink

5

32

Conner

5

10

Miles

2

3

Ethan

4

11

Henry

2

23

Eric

2
Names from scoresheet; No full roster given

8th Grade Champions - Arkansas Wings 14u

Gi9wqvbsiokvbruus9f2
Arkansas Wings 14u
AR Wings 14u 64 SA Premier 2022 44
Ark. Wings Player # Points SA Premier Players Points

1

1

Elijah Y

13

3

18

Jalen Smith

7

5

9

Tyrese

6

12

4

Nathan B

5

15

15

Nathan Herring

4

23

9

Sebastian M

3

24

5

Aaron G

2

33

2

Jesse P

1
Names and numbers from scoresheet; no official rosters given

7th Grade Champions - Urban DFW Elite 13u

Mlns3g05ur4d99fcpoys
Urban DFW 13u
Urban DFW 13u 55 Barracuda Edge 2023 40
Urban DFW Players Points Barracuda 2023 Points Points

A. Deming

10

Cody Stevens

10

N. Thompson

8

Austin Cross

10

Steven

8

Aidan Washington

8

Cook

7

Ovie Agigbe

8

Jordan

6

Austin Dyer

4

Allen

5

Launard Makia

4

Williams

4

Ishmael Smith-Flores

2

Douglas

2

Toney

8
No Urban DFW roster given
