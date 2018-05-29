Memorial Day GASO: NCAA, NIT, 8th & 7th Championship Box Scores
Check out the box scores from the championship games in the NCAA, NIT, 8th grade, and 7th grade divisions at the Memorial Day GASO.
NCAA Champions - Team West Texas 2021
Team West Texas 2021 46 HTX Panthers 42
|Team West Texas
|Points
|HTX Panthers
|Points
|
Orion Olivas
|
23
|
Adam Benhayoune
|
12
|
Christian Martinez
|
10
|
Gavin Gibson
|
8
|
Devean Deal
|
4
|
Kevin Barkley
|
7
|
Adam Herrera
|
3
|
Isaac Orozco
|
6
|
Jazz Robinson
|
2
|
GarrisonGreen
|
6
|
Christian Villegas
|
2
|
Thomas Worrich
|
1
|
Jordan Hernandez
|
1
NIT Champions - Texas Riders
Texas Riders 65 HOH 39
|#
|Texas Riders
|Points
|#
|HOH
|Points
|
24
|
Jackson
|
19
|
2
|
Justin
|
12
|
21
|
Street
|
18
|
22
|
Tres
|
8
|
13
|
Mike
|
11
|
0
|
Branden
|
5
|
69
|
Blaylock
|
6
|
21
|
Cooper
|
5
|
1
|
Stink
|
5
|
32
|
Conner
|
5
|
10
|
Miles
|
2
|
3
|
Ethan
|
4
|
11
|
Henry
|
2
|
23
|
Eric
|
2
8th Grade Champions - Arkansas Wings 14u
AR Wings 14u 64 SA Premier 2022 44
|Ark. Wings Player #
|Points
|SA Premier Players
|Points
|
1
|
1
|
Elijah Y
|
13
|
3
|
18
|
Jalen Smith
|
7
|
5
|
9
|
Tyrese
|
6
|
12
|
4
|
Nathan B
|
5
|
15
|
15
|
Nathan Herring
|
4
|
23
|
9
|
Sebastian M
|
3
|
24
|
5
|
Aaron G
|
2
|
33
|
2
|
Jesse P
|
1
7th Grade Champions - Urban DFW Elite 13u
Urban DFW 13u 55 Barracuda Edge 2023 40
|Urban DFW Players
|Points
|Barracuda 2023 Points
|Points
|
A. Deming
|
10
|
Cody Stevens
|
10
|
N. Thompson
|
8
|
Austin Cross
|
10
|
Steven
|
8
|
Aidan Washington
|
8
|
Cook
|
7
|
Ovie Agigbe
|
8
|
Jordan
|
6
|
Austin Dyer
|
4
|
Allen
|
5
|
Launard Makia
|
4
|
Williams
|
4
|
Ishmael Smith-Flores
|
2
|
Douglas
|
2
|
Toney
|
8