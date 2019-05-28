News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 13:40:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Memorial Day GASO: Championship Game Box Scores

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

Take a look at box scores of championship games from Monday at the Memorial Day Great American Shootout.

NBA Red Championship

M3iez4m0lla6hnjnwyzd
YGC36 2021
YGC36 2021 61 PB Nation/YIIS 16u 50
YGC36 Player Points PB Player Points

Eli Stephens

17

Bryon Armstrong

13

Cooper Sisco

10

Trevor Passmore

9

Damon Nicholas

8

Tom Hart

7

Mason Gibson

8

Chris Ashby

6

Gavin Perryman

7

Sekou Kalle

6

Dametrious Crownover

7

John Massie

4

LD Butler

2

Sam Ayomide

3

Mekhi Collins

2

Jaythan Jackson

2

NBA Blue Championship

X4pd9fb3nguaju0wra6y
Team Buddy Buckets 16u
Team Buddy Buckets 16u 67 Texas Impact 4:13 53
TBB Player Points TI 4:13 Player Points

Sean Pedulla

24

Jeff Mills

19

Sean Franklin

13

Zhuric Phelps

9

Ethan Scott

13

Imo Essien

8

Jaden Bray

11

Drake Muller

6

Dalante Shannon

6

Cameron Kahn

6

Ty Mcghie

2

Preston Aymond

2

Tay Mosher

2

NCAA Championship

Mo864fhvh9wasxkyfqlb
Oklahoma Showtime
Oklahoma Showtime 57 Elevate 51
OKS Player* Points Elevate Player Points

Jordan

21

Dario Woodson

18

Haddock

15

Athion Waul

16

Alexander

11

Justin Miles

6

Combs

9

DJ Johnson

4

Freeman

5

Jekovian Prince

3

Keko Jackson

2

JC Adams

2
*No full names provided for OK Showtime

NIT Championship

Jbhjryunk8fyibxqjz6w
Nike ProSkills 2023
Nike ProSkills 2023 75 Dallas Showtyme 15u Black
Pro skills player Points Showtyme player Points

Dean Balo

14

Dallas Smith

18

Trent Walters

13

Sean Calloway

16

Elijah Green

11

Jackson Prince

13

Luke Lee

10

DeMarion Callier

8

Mitch Holmes

8

Joe Lankford

3

Addison Harmon

8

Dylan Moore

2

Ethan Wilkerson

8

A'Marion Callier

2

8th Grade Championship

Triumph Black 8th def. *TCA* 50-37 (no stats or photo reported).



7th Grade Championship

H0d2i3vrjmry9figc5ba
The Woodz Elite 13u

Woodz Elite 13u def. YGC36 2024 Gold 55-28 (no final stats reported)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}