Memorial Day GASO: Championship Game Box Scores
Take a look at box scores of championship games from Monday at the Memorial Day Great American Shootout.
NBA Red Championship
|YGC36 Player
|Points
|PB Player
|Points
|
Eli Stephens
|
17
|
Bryon Armstrong
|
13
|
Cooper Sisco
|
10
|
Trevor Passmore
|
9
|
Damon Nicholas
|
8
|
Tom Hart
|
7
|
Mason Gibson
|
8
|
Chris Ashby
|
6
|
Gavin Perryman
|
7
|
Sekou Kalle
|
6
|
Dametrious Crownover
|
7
|
John Massie
|
4
|
LD Butler
|
2
|
Sam Ayomide
|
3
|
Mekhi Collins
|
2
|
Jaythan Jackson
|
2
NBA Blue Championship
|TBB Player
|Points
|TI 4:13 Player
|Points
|
Sean Pedulla
|
24
|
Jeff Mills
|
19
|
Sean Franklin
|
13
|
Zhuric Phelps
|
9
|
Ethan Scott
|
13
|
Imo Essien
|
8
|
Jaden Bray
|
11
|
Drake Muller
|
6
|
Dalante Shannon
|
6
|
Cameron Kahn
|
6
|
Ty Mcghie
|
2
|
Preston Aymond
|
2
|
Tay Mosher
|
2
NCAA Championship
|OKS Player*
|Points
|Elevate Player
|Points
|
Jordan
|
21
|
Dario Woodson
|
18
|
Haddock
|
15
|
Athion Waul
|
16
|
Alexander
|
11
|
Justin Miles
|
6
|
Combs
|
9
|
DJ Johnson
|
4
|
Freeman
|
5
|
Jekovian Prince
|
3
|
Keko Jackson
|
2
|
JC Adams
|
2
NIT Championship
|Pro skills player
|Points
|Showtyme player
|Points
|
Dean Balo
|
14
|
Dallas Smith
|
18
|
Trent Walters
|
13
|
Sean Calloway
|
16
|
Elijah Green
|
11
|
Jackson Prince
|
13
|
Luke Lee
|
10
|
DeMarion Callier
|
8
|
Mitch Holmes
|
8
|
Joe Lankford
|
3
|
Addison Harmon
|
8
|
Dylan Moore
|
2
|
Ethan Wilkerson
|
8
|
A'Marion Callier
|
2
8th Grade Championship
Triumph Black 8th def. *TCA* 50-37 (no stats or photo reported).
7th Grade Championship
Woodz Elite 13u def. YGC36 2024 Gold 55-28 (no final stats reported)