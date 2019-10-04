The San Antonio GASO had some great talent on display at the Mission Concepcion basketball facility last Saturday. Teams made their way in from Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Katy, Killeen, Laredo, Lewisville, Richardson, Waco, Corpus Christi, Edinburg and of course, the San Antonio area. This was the last GASO before the season opens in November and the competition was strong.

Austin Anderson 77 San Antonio Brennan 67

One of the biggest highlights of the GASO weekend was Max Smith (2020) from Austin Anderson. Smith entertained the crowd with an eye-popping 48-points against a strong San Antonio Brennan ball club. The 6’0” senior scored from every conceivable angle, while knocking down shots from the stratosphere. Smith has the ability to finish at the basket, shoot off the dribble, and finish with either hand. After visiting with Smith about playing beyond high school, he feels he needs to get stronger, improve his ball-handling, as well as his defense.

Austin Anderson Coach Daniel Pittsford is looking forward to the coming season with Smith at the controls. “He makes me look good,” Pittsford said. “I want him to be a threat because it opens things up for everybody else.” The Trojans are picked 4th in district in the pre-season polls behind Austin Westlake, Austin Bowie and Lake Travis. Making the playoffs will be a challenge playing in such a tough district. If you are a basketball fan and would like to catch Smith, he will be playing at Spring Westfield tournament during Thanksgiving holiday, the Austin Anderson Classic and in the Waco Midway tournament during the Christmas holidays. According to Smith he has already drawn early interest from Navy, North Carolina Asheville, Texas State, U.T. Arlington and Wofford College. Look for Smith to be one of the leaders in scoring during the coming season in class 6-A.