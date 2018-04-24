TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook wraps up coverage of the Live Period GASO Showcase with game summaries from Day 3, along with some other notable game recaps from earlier in the weekend.

GAME RECAPS

Ogbu

Team AJ Bouye Elite 64 702-Attack (NV) 50 Team AJ Bouye racked up another win at the Live Period GASO, taking a 14-point decision over Nevada's 702 Attack on Sunday. Nathaniel Ogbu is the type of player who makes the game look easy, dominating defenders in an 20-point day with senior Cameron Copeland dropping 19 as well. Jermontae Hill has made waves as a member of the 2020 class this weekend, and scored 14 to cap off a solid weekend in Texas. Fellow sophomore Dom Ford (Las Vegas 2020) only scored 3 in the first half when Bouye Elite built their lead, but tallied 11 after the break to help 702 Attack play the second half to a draw.



Texas Tigers Black 68 Louisiana D1 Ambassadors 60 Carson Murphy (MacArthur 2019) got a hot hand early and refused to cool off, leading Texas Tigers Black to an 8-point W over Louisiana Ambassadors with a 17-point outing. Josh Rainey (Canyon 2019) added 12 as Tigers withstood a topsy-turvy game of runs. With the game tied at 38, Tigers went on a 13-0 run to give themselves some breathing room before a 12-1 run for Ambassadors made things tight again. Made free throws and a huge 3 from Andrew Estrada down the stretch propelled Texas Tigers to come out on top. Ambassadors were kept in the game by the shooting of Shedrick Smith who knocked down 6 threes en route to scoring 25 points, but just couldn't launch one last run to take the lead late on.



Wellington Wolves White (FL) 57 Houston Cowboys 2019 55 Wellington Wolves White faced a deficit at halftime but wound up edging Houston Cowboys by 2 to claim a victory on Sunday morning. Will Bureau Jr. did most of the damage for the Wolves, with the 6-foot-4 sophomore going off to score 22. Zach Stefansson popped up to score 12, while Caleb Gooden added 9. Houston Cowboys got a good day's work from Aaron Davis Jr., scoring a game high 23 to power his team throughout the game.



Garcia

Latinos Select 64 NLHA 17u Perez 48 Latinos Select finished the weekend undefeated, with this 16-point victory over NLHA moving them to 3-0 during the Live Period. John Garcia (Clint 2020) has been a revelation for Latinos Select, scoring 21 points on 4 made threes to lead all scorers. Angel Gutierrez (EP Americas 2019) was strong and solid inside, delivering 15 points to Latinos' winning effort. NLHA had some really impressive performances over the weekend, but here looked like they had run out of gas after a grueling schedule this weekend. Caleb Grill and Jaden Okon led the way again for NLHA, but this time only went for 8 and 7 respectively.



Wells

TBT Disciples 17u Elite 58 ALL-IN Basketball 53 Evan Palmquist (Magnolia 2019) scored 8 points in each half to take TBT Disciples past ALL IN in their final game of the Live Period GASO showcase. Bryan's Johnathan Wells matched his teammate with 16 points in the game, as DJ Edgar (Episcopal 2019) chipped in 7. Cameron Callihan (Clemens 2019) led the fightback for ALL IN, drawing a ton of fouls and totaling 13 for the game. Nathan Wiatrek (La Vernia 2019) finished with 8 in the loss.



Jackson

Houston Hoopstars 45 Lone Star Elite-Johnson 34 Vince Jackson's strong Live Period weekend drew to a close with a 12-point game, with the 2018 guard showcasing his volume scoring ability in front of evaluators all weekend long. Mikey Fournier (Provision 2018) added 11 and Kevin Shead (Pearland 2018) scored 8 in a game with a focus on defense. Lone Star-Johnson found their scoring avenues stifled by the swarming defense of Hoopstars, with Amande Uchime (Mansfield Summit 2019) leading them in scoring with 9.



Lee