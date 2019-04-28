TexasHoops.com recaps several noteworthy games from Day 2 at the Great American Shoot-Out's Live Period event.



Hoskins

DJHS 360 Elite Black 74 San Antonio Mustangs 2020 73 The San Antonio Mustangs lost a heartbreaker in overtime against the DJHS 360 Elite Black 74-73. The game was close throughout. Nick Vann (S.A. Warren 2020) did it all for the Mustangs finishing with 23 points with several assists and steals during the contest. Late in the game with the scored tied the Mustangs tried to isolate Vann. The Mustangs put all four offensive players on the baseline and Vann was allowed to operate one on one. DJHS was ready with Jarrod Porter (Arlington Bowie 2020) turning in a tremendous defensive performance containing the elusive Vann. At the end of regulation, the Mustangs had the ball with 19 seconds, but had trouble with the DJHS press and were called for a 10 secondcount. With score tied at 67 apiece the teams went into overtime. DJHS took control in the extra period to pull out an exciting win. The Mustangs hit a desperation shot at the buzzer making the final read 74-73. Jeremiah Hoskins (Kilgore 2020) took over the game in overtime for DJHS going four for four from the line in OT. Hoskins finished the game with 16 points, six of which were in overtime. Zachary Barsalou (Dalhart 2020) from DJHS came away with four three-pointers along with 22 points. Chris Benivides added to the Mustangs cause with 12 points.

BTR 2020 59 Sanni Hoops 47 The crew from Oklahoma pretty much had things under control most of the way against Sanni Hoops winning 59-47. B.J. Jefferson (Tulsa Central 2020) was a fine representative of the Sooner state finishing with 13 points and numerous rebounds. Jefferson has been offered by Arkansas-Fort Smith and Colorado State and Oklahoma State have shown interest in the young man from Tulsa. Jefferson doesn’t turn 17 till late August, so his best basketball is ahead of him. John Argue (Clear Lake 2019) had a nice game with 14 points for Sanni Hoops.

Glover

Dallas Showtyme 17-U Elite White 67 Texas Elite-Swift 65 Micah Glover (Brookshite 2020) of Texas Elite came away with one of the most impressive performance to the day with six three-pointers and 27 points in a losing effort. Sir Issac Herron (Houston St. Thomas 2021) was patrolling the inside for Texas Elite, but it wasn’t enough to overcome 10 three-pointers by Dallas Showtyme Elite. Dominic Johnson (Euless Trinity 2020) finishing with 15 points for Showtyme while Phillip Ross (Irving MacArthur 2020) was the scoring leader with 19 points and 5 treys.



Posey

Tx Legion Elite 61 Shooting Stars Red 17-U 47 Legion Elite came away with a quality win over the Shooting Stars 17-U 61-47. Jaylin Posey was impressive finishing with 18 points on the day. Posey has offers from a number of colleges at this time; Tech, T.C.U., A&M, North Texas State, Troy and Tulsa to name a few. Joey Madimba (Mansfield Lakeridge 2020) also contributed to the win 15 points. Rommell Williams paced the Shooting Stars effort with 12 points.