Live Period GASO: Player Capsules pt.2
A look at more standout prospects from the Live Period Great American Shoot-Out, highlighting some performers who lit up the Duncanville Fieldhouse.
Tayton Conerway - Team FOE 17u Elite - 2020
Conerway handled a lot of Team FOE's scoring load through the weekend, and worked well as part of a backcourt tandem with Duncanville's Ja' Bryant Hill. The Burleson Centennial product's scoring paved the way for FOE to go 4-0 at the Live Period GASO, while he also showed great instincts as a passer. Conerway was dialed in from deep and plays within himself to score at an efficient rate, while he also came up with several blocks and steals on the other end. Conerway plays with a certain kind of flash to his game, flowing with well the rest of his game's smooth athleticism.
Anthony Black - 3D Empire 15u - 2022
Black may be the third scoring option for Empire's loaded 15u team, but he would be the number one choice for many teams in the state with his versatility and ability to hit tough shots. Even with sharing the court with high volume scorers Ryan Agarwal and Nazir Brown, Black can still put up numbers, including an 18 point day against Team Buddy Buckets 16u. The Coppell 2022 still has an enormous amount of potential to grow into, but what he is showing right now bodes well for the future.
Logan Bracamonte - SABO Gold - 2020
Bracamonte's shooting kept SABO's offense ticking over nicely against some stiff competition, and was offered by Incarnate Word off the back of some hot shooting performances at the Live Period GASO. Bracamonte's ability to free up space to get off his shot is promising for his future, while he looked dangerous putting the ball on the floor. His recruitment has another chance to expand this weekend at the San Antonio GASO.
Jake Arnold - Team Takeover Elite-Kemp - 2021
Arnold was another shooter that came up with the goods for his team, as the sophomore exploded for 24 points in a game with FW Jayhawks on Friday night. He made himself available in scoring positions, and got his feet set to knock down his open looks at a high clip. Arnold's hot shooting led Takeover to a 2-1 pool play record on the weekend.
Jaylen Subject - West Texas Blazers-Jones - 2020
Subject was one of many Beaumont United prospects to shine over the weekend, showing some excellent bounce and rebounding instincts to effect the game for Blazers in a 3-1 weekend. Subject makes himself a target inside and can turn and finish with dropsteps, while he also showed himself as a capable rim runner. The 6-foot-6 forward paired well with HS teammate Norris Bourne as they proved a very effective combo in WTB's frontcourt.