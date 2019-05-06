A look at more standout prospects from the Live Period Great American Shoot-Out, highlighting some performers who lit up the Duncanville Fieldhouse.

Conerway

Tayton Conerway - Team FOE 17u Elite - 2020 Conerway handled a lot of Team FOE's scoring load through the weekend, and worked well as part of a backcourt tandem with Duncanville's Ja' Bryant Hill. The Burleson Centennial product's scoring paved the way for FOE to go 4-0 at the Live Period GASO, while he also showed great instincts as a passer. Conerway was dialed in from deep and plays within himself to score at an efficient rate, while he also came up with several blocks and steals on the other end. Conerway plays with a certain kind of flash to his game, flowing with well the rest of his game's smooth athleticism.



Black

Anthony Black - 3D Empire 15u - 2022 Black may be the third scoring option for Empire's loaded 15u team, but he would be the number one choice for many teams in the state with his versatility and ability to hit tough shots. Even with sharing the court with high volume scorers Ryan Agarwal and Nazir Brown, Black can still put up numbers, including an 18 point day against Team Buddy Buckets 16u. The Coppell 2022 still has an enormous amount of potential to grow into, but what he is showing right now bodes well for the future.



Bracamonte

Logan Bracamonte - SABO Gold - 2020 Bracamonte's shooting kept SABO's offense ticking over nicely against some stiff competition, and was offered by Incarnate Word off the back of some hot shooting performances at the Live Period GASO. Bracamonte's ability to free up space to get off his shot is promising for his future, while he looked dangerous putting the ball on the floor. His recruitment has another chance to expand this weekend at the San Antonio GASO.



Arnold

Jake Arnold - Team Takeover Elite-Kemp - 2021 Arnold was another shooter that came up with the goods for his team, as the sophomore exploded for 24 points in a game with FW Jayhawks on Friday night. He made himself available in scoring positions, and got his feet set to knock down his open looks at a high clip. Arnold's hot shooting led Takeover to a 2-1 pool play record on the weekend.



Subject