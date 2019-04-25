We take a look at 5 more players that will be high on college coaches’ priority lists during the Live Period Great American Shoot-Out weekend.

Madimba

Joey Madimba - TX Legion Elite - 2020 Joey Madimba is one of those 2020 prospects where a ceiling for his recruitment has yet to be set. Physically he has all the tools to rise up the rankings, while his scoring ability has come a long way from last summer. Personally I expect Madimba to come out aggressive this weekend, with enticing matchups against Team Buddy Buckets and SA Hoops Elite offering an opportunity for him to shine.

Brown

Nazir Brown - 3D Empire 15u - 2022 Brown was one of the biggest eye openers from the Dallas GASO Tip Off, as the LD Bell freshman showed showed off his physicality on the drive and some great scoring instincts. He already looks the part of a division 1 prospect, and can give college coaches something to file away for the future with a repeat performance of when we saw him earlier this month.

Selvage

Zechariah Selvage - Shooting Stars 17u Red - 2020 Selvage was one of the top performers of the Houston GASO Tip Off, and though he’s currently under the radar the opportunity is there for him to boost his stock massively. He can score it from the perimeter and has great vision on the drive, and will be trying to show coaches he can do that against top-tier competition. His matchup with the backcourt of TX Legion Elite (that includes Jaylin Posey) will be one to keep an eye on.



McIntyre

Riley McIntyre - THP Elite - 2020 McIntyre exploded onto our radar with a strong outing at the Tops In Texas Combine, showing off a great blend of skill and athleticism. His scoring off the bounce is a plus and he has the springs to take it up to score in the paint. Now that TexasHoops staff is wise to his game, this weekend represents a huge chance for him to get college coaches on the same wavelength.

Brown