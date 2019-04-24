With just two days to go until the first Live Period event of this year's recruiting calendar, TexasHoops.com analyst Lyndon Cook takes a look at some players he's tabbing to have big weekends in front of college coaches at the Live Period Great American Shoot-Out.



Crawford

RJ Crawford - Houston Cowboys - 2020 Crawford will be hoping to build on a strong set of performances at the Houston GASO Tip-Off, where he showed the kind of shooting form that got him in the 2020 rankings in the first place. His ability to stretch defenses as a knockdown shooter will have college coaches checking out his game, and his development into a more complete offensive player in the past few months is promising for his recruitment. You can catch Crawford's games at the Live Period GASO (or on BallerTV) as they play in a much anticipated matchup with Team F.O.E. 17u on Saturday afternoon.



Teal

Jordan Teal - Urban ASAK - 2020 Jordan Teal was one player who really impressed me earlier this year at the Spring Preview, and college coaches have similarly started taking notice of the LBJ product's progression this spring. Teal has that X-factor where he impacts the game in a multitude of ways, and his activity level around the ball is off the charts. He has shown flashes of growing into a go-to scorer, and his transition game makes him dangerous. His Urban ASAK group will play in some high level games throughout the weekend, including a Saturday pair against HD Toros Elite and Colorado Miners 17u Gold.





Moore

Jayden Moore - HD Toros Elite - 2020 While Moore hasn't really broken out in the way I think he can this spring/summer, he did put together a strong game against Texas Impact at the Complete 94' a couple of weekends ago. As an athletic wing Moore has the ability to take it to the rack strong and won't hesitate to pull from the outside. His shooting stroke looks good but at times he is inconsistent; however a solid weekend shooting the ball could markedly change his recruitment for the better considering the hundreds of college coaches that will be in attendance for the Live Period.



Caleb Golden - Urban ASAK - 2020 This has the potential to be a massive weekend for Golden, who has consistently been recruited at the mid-to-low D1 level over the past 2 years, but can take it to the next level if he performs to his potential. Golden's quickness and smooth finishing ability around the rim makes him one of the more dangerous downhill guards in the 2020 class, and I've seen him get hot from the outside. This weekend could be looked back at as the one where Golden cemented his place as a surefire mid-major prospect.



Agarwal