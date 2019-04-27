The first night of the Live Period Great American Shootout is in the books, with several talking points needing analysis after 3 rounds of games. GASO analyst Lyndon Cook breaks down his thoughts from Friday night with 3 takeaways from the event.

Copeland makes a strong first impression

Copeland

The highlight of the opening round of games at the Live Period GASO was easily YGC36 Black versus UC Hoops Gold, as we got an intense contest that went the distance as YGC pulled out a tight win. While Terrell Williams and Matthew Reeves are getting lots of attention as unsigned seniors for YGC36, it was class of 2021 Klayton Copeland that left the strongest impression on me. Copeland's game is all meat and potatoes; he hits the glass hard, gets downhill with the ball in his hands and plays physical defense. He out-toughed defenders to get offensive boards for second chance points, and had 3 and-ones in a 14 point game for YGC36. The Malakoff sophomore made a favorable impression in front of several college coaches and will be worth keeping a tab on from here on out.



Beaumont United teammates get the job done for SBG

Pleasant

The early stages of the grassroots circuit can be tough on some teams as the lack of gametime together can effect their cohesiveness as a unit. Luckily that is not the case for SBG Elite as the majority of their roster hails from Beaumont United, with Kasen Harrison and Justin Pleasant especially standing out in their win over Fort Worth Jayhawks. Pleasant's physical nature was on full display on both ends as he held it down in the middle on defense and scored double figures on the other end. Harrison on the other hand provided penetration from the perimeter, and took over in crunch time as he hit the free throws to ice the game. While one game is little to judge off of, the rest of the weekend presents a great opportunity to stay in college coaches' focus.



Cook sets the tone for Buddy Buckets

Cook