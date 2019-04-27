TexasHoops.com recaps some notable games from Friday night at the Live Period Great American Shootout.

Williams

YGC36 17-U Black 64 UC Hoops Gold 58 Opening tournament jitters plagued both YGC36 17-U and UC Hoops Gold in their early round match-up at the GASO at the Duncanville Field House. All was not lost, because Coach Russell Vanlandingham of UC Hoops provided entertainment for the fans on hand with his hard work on the sideline. He was definitely worth the price of admission. Unfortunately, Coach Vanlandingham’s team didn’t work as hard their leader, as UC Hoops went down 64-58. Terrell Williams (Mansfield 2019) from YGC36 17-U made his presence felt with his dribble penetration and passing. The big guard came away with 11 points. Williams’ “Achilles Heel” proved to be the charity stripe hitting only 3 of 9. UC Hoops looked to Austin Kenwisher (Smithson Valley 2020), who lead the team with 15 points along with 3 from long range. UC Hoops came out of the San Antonio area and YGC36 17-U were from the Ft. Worth area.

Roden

Triumph Gold 17-U 67 3rd Coast Bucks 58 Balanced scoring characterized Triumph Gold’s victory over the Coast Bucks. Mark Freeney (Lancaster 2019) made his presence felt inside controlling paint as teammate, Darius Roden (Lake Highlands 2019), provided ball-handling and passing skills. Triumph Gold was up by 20 points at one point and hung on for the win. Arsh Mattu (Lewisville 2020) and Yash Mattu (Lake Dallas 2020) were critical in the Bucks comeback effort. Arsh put down a game high 21 points and Yash was good for four-three pointers. Zach Strong was the only double-digit scorer for Triumph Gold with 12 points. Both teams are out of the Dallas area.

Lattin

T.F. Elite 75 RTX Hoops Elite 2020 62 T.F. Elite came to Dallas from the Houston area and pulled away from RTX Hoops Elite winning 75-62. Derice Ulmer (Morton Ranch 2019) showcased his skills for T.F. Elite in the win. Ulmer put up 14 points and was impressive running the Elite offensive attack. Noah Lattin (Pro Vision 2019) also had his moments for the Houston crew. Lattin is the grandson of David “Big Daddy” Lattin of Texas Western fame. Dekedran Thorn provided some long-range shooting for T.F. Elite knocking down three-three points and led all scorers with 23 points. RTX Hoops had some bright spots as well with Ryan Elvin’s (Cedar Ridge) leadership and court awareness. Elvin was the only RTX player finishing in double figures with 19 points.

Mangum