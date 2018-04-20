While the Spring Live Period serves as an opportunity to get seen by college coaches from all over the country, but for unsigned seniors it means one more chance to breakthrough to the next level. Lancaster point guard Laquan Butler is hoping to make his final Live Period count, and spoke with TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook about his recruitment after leading his Lone Star Elite team to a win over DFW Defenders at the GASO.

"Really I'm out here just trying to prove to these coaches that they missed out on something," Butler said, "Them being in all over the gym gives me that extra motivation."



Butler flying under the radar might come as a surprise to some, but the guard has started to pick up some late momentum on the recruiting trail. Two schools have made their interest in the player known, with Western Illinois leading the way in Butler's recruitment while Western Michigan isn't far behind. Butler held an offer from Jacksonville State over the summer, but decided to bet on himself and keep his recruitment open into his senior year. After a successful senior season at Lancaster, Butler outlined what he thinks he can bring to a college program if given a chance.



"I think I can come in and make an immediate impact at whatever program I go to," Butler said. "I'm gonna do what I can to get a team to the tournament. I like to win so I'm gonna do all I can to keep winning at the next level wherever I'm playing."

