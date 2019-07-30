Another summer of GASO has come and gone, but there’s plenty more coverage from our Keller event to follow on TexasHoops.com. Writer Mark McKee recaps the top semifinal and championship matchups from Sunday at the Keller GASO to get an inside look at who took home the hardware.

Sunday game recaps

Woody

OK Irish Maloney 64 HOH 49 OK Irish Maloney got a shot in the arm as Jacob Woody (Cashion 2020) returned to the team after vacationing in Florida at Disney World. Woody finished with 19 points and led his team to a 64-49 win over HOH. Both teams traveled in from Oklahoma.

Arnold Elite 79 GI Athletes 52 Arnold Elite ran away with an easy win over GI Athletes 79-52. Ziri Blackwood (Holy Trinity Catholic 2020) had a nice effort with 34 points and DaVionne Stewart (Clemens 2019) added 18 points in the victory. Carter Hull (Byron Nelson 2020) was key for the GI Athletes with 24 points on four treys.

Next Level Raiders Elite 69 3D Elite 15-U 67 3D Elite made a tremendous rally late in the 2nd half and came up short losing to the Next Level Raiders 69-67. With 6.9 seconds remaining 3D Elite called timeout to set-up their final shot. 3D Elite Coach Shawn Ward was able to get Nazir Brown (L.D. Bell 2022) a wide-open look at the buzzer, but unfortunately the shot came-up short. Gavino Ramos (Antonian 2021) paced the Raiders attack with 24 points and Jason Osonma (SA Clark 2020) finished with 12 points. 3D-Elite relied on a balancedattack. Brown came in with 15 points, Terrance Ramirez (Grapevine 2022) added 14 points and Anthony Black (Coppell 2022) put up 15 points.

Chukwu

BMM Elite 44 LaFayette Celtics 42 BMM Elite closed the game on a 23-2 run in the second half and got away with a 44-42 victory over the LaFayette Celtics. Amaechi Chukwu (Denton Guyer 2020) led the charge for BMM Elite with 15 points followed by Tyree Hood (School Entrepreneurial Academy 2020) with 12

McGhie

Celina Bobcats 59 San Antonio Mustangs 51 Celina Bobcats eliminated the San Antonio Mustangs 59-51 behind Tyler McGhie(Denton Guyer 2020) and Taylen Miller (Frisco Heritage 2019). McGhie was coming off his 46-point performance in his last outing and produced 28 points against the Mustangs. The San Antonio team placed two and three defenders on McGhie in an attempt to contain him. Miller provided high energy and ball-handling for the Bobcats along with 17 points. Austin Jimenez (East Central 2020) put up 17 points for the Mustangs.

Reedy

McKinney Boyd Broncos 85 Primetime Ballers 66 Ty Reedy (McKinney Boyd 2020) rained seven 3-pointers and finished with 42 points to lead the Broncos to 85-66 win over the Primetime Ballers. Brian Lee (Logansport 2020) had a nice game as well for the Primetime Ballers with 26 points. The game was very physical in the final minutes with a number of fouls being called.

Ramos

Next Level Raiders Elite 60 BMM 48 Gavino Ramos (Antonian 2021) and Jason Osonma (SA Clark) propelled the Next Level Raiders Elite to the Championship in the NBA Division over BMM 60-48. Ramos filled it up for 18 points and Osonoma came away with 12 points. Raiders Elite were in control the entire game. BMM Elite looked to Amaechi Chukwu (Guyer 2020) for 13 points and Tyree Hood (Scholl Entrepreneurial Academy 2020) added 19 points.