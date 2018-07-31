Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-31 13:09:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Keller GASO: Championship Game Box Scores

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

Keller played host to the final Great American Shoot-Out of the year, with several teams making good impressions on the coaches in attendance for the last weekend of the July Live Period. Find out about the 4 teams who walked away with hardware from their respective divisions with box scores from the Keller GASO.

NBA Championship Division

Yakwgpdaolm0a34jltoc
A Level Eagles
A Level Eagles 56 BallersNation Elite 47
A Level Player Points BN Elite Player  Points

Jordan McCorkle

15

Scottie Turner

13

Deontae Green

10

Colin Wilkerson

8

Ryan Harrison

7

Levi McCasland

6

Walter Harrison

6

Kameron Ross

6

Josh Johnson

6

Jackson Parks

6

Jorawar Judge

5

Jackson Kennedy

5

Javion Gilliam

5

Jared Johnson

3

Kameron Thomas

2

NCAA Championship Division

Iaso306zqdhvduzliqq2
Amarillo Gators
Amarillo Gators 60 Texas Elite Warriors 57
Gators Player Points TX Elite Player Points

Robbie

18

Taylor

17

Zay

9

Guinn

10

Ant

9

Greenleaf

8

Ray

6

Talton

6

ZB

6

Kinney

5

Kajee

4

Rodgers

4

Zach

4

Glenn

4

Hunter

4

Mirrhousini

2
No full names provided in rosters

NIT Championship Division

Hr1rr9opfociigvavjhf
G1 Athletes
G1 Athletes 61 Texas Elite Mel 51
G1 Player Points TXE Player Points

Duncan

22

Azari

17

Caden

20

Will

11

Jacob

10

Jojo

10

Clay

7

Justin

8

Matthew

2

Nicholas

5
*No full names provided in rosters

8th Grade Championship Divisions

Nokva4wqhlfvsqtppfw9
FW Jayhawks Keller
FW Jayhawks-Keller 47 NCA Hawks 40
Jayhawks Player Points NCA Player Points 

Dane

13

Mason

8

Aiden

8

Sebastian

7

Colin

7

Tre

6

Landon

6

Tamir

6

Heath

6

Andrew

4

Logan

3

Austin

4

Conner

2

Jack

3

Jack

2

Eli

2
*No full names provided in rosters
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}