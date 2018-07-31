Keller GASO: Championship Game Box Scores
Keller played host to the final Great American Shoot-Out of the year, with several teams making good impressions on the coaches in attendance for the last weekend of the July Live Period. Find out about the 4 teams who walked away with hardware from their respective divisions with box scores from the Keller GASO.
NBA Championship Division
|A Level Player
|Points
|BN Elite Player
|Points
|
Jordan McCorkle
|
15
|
Scottie Turner
|
13
|
Deontae Green
|
10
|
Colin Wilkerson
|
8
|
Ryan Harrison
|
7
|
Levi McCasland
|
6
|
Walter Harrison
|
6
|
Kameron Ross
|
6
|
Josh Johnson
|
6
|
Jackson Parks
|
6
|
Jorawar Judge
|
5
|
Jackson Kennedy
|
5
|
Javion Gilliam
|
5
|
Jared Johnson
|
3
|
Kameron Thomas
|
2
NCAA Championship Division
|Gators Player
|Points
|TX Elite Player
|Points
|
Robbie
|
18
|
Taylor
|
17
|
Zay
|
9
|
Guinn
|
10
|
Ant
|
9
|
Greenleaf
|
8
|
Ray
|
6
|
Talton
|
6
|
ZB
|
6
|
Kinney
|
5
|
Kajee
|
4
|
Rodgers
|
4
|
Zach
|
4
|
Glenn
|
4
|
Hunter
|
4
|
Mirrhousini
|
2
NIT Championship Division
|G1 Player
|Points
|TXE Player
|Points
|
Duncan
|
22
|
Azari
|
17
|
Caden
|
20
|
Will
|
11
|
Jacob
|
10
|
Jojo
|
10
|
Clay
|
7
|
Justin
|
8
|
Matthew
|
2
|
Nicholas
|
5
8th Grade Championship Divisions
|Jayhawks Player
|Points
|NCA Player
|Points
|
Dane
|
13
|
Mason
|
8
|
Aiden
|
8
|
Sebastian
|
7
|
Colin
|
7
|
Tre
|
6
|
Landon
|
6
|
Tamir
|
6
|
Heath
|
6
|
Andrew
|
4
|
Logan
|
3
|
Austin
|
4
|
Conner
|
2
|
Jack
|
3
|
Jack
|
2
|
Eli
|
2