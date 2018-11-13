Southlake - Senior guard Karlyn Kenner led all scorers with 23 points in South Grand Prairie’s season opener win on the road at Southlake, 66-57, Monday night.

The South Grand Prairie Warriors (1-0) trailed at the half 32-24 to a Southlake Dragons (1-1) team that drained eight first-half three-pointers and were led by Brandon Haddock who accounted for four of the eight three-pointers made.

Once intermission had ended, South Grand Prarie swarmed Haddock and limited his touches in the second half, holding the senior guard to zero field goals on seven attempts.

“We talked about it at halftime and we had to find a way to stop him from scoring,” said Warriors head coach Brandon Bennett. “We knew we had to take the ball out of his hands and when he did get it, we were going to double team him and our kids did a really good job on the game plan.”

South Grand Prairie took their first lead around the 1:30 mark in the third quarter, 44-42 and were holding a 47-44 advantage into the fourth. The game became a see-saw affair and after the game was tied at 53 with 3:22, the Warriors outscored the Dragons 13-4, behind Kenner’s 13 straight to finish off the game.

“We had been battling the whole game and I knew I needed to give my team a boost once I got back on the floor,” said Kenner who sat the majority of the second half with four fouls. “I saw that the [Southlake] defense was leaving the gaps open so I decided to attack and it all came together for us.”