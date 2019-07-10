After a long summer of hoops, we've finally arrived at the year's final grassroots live evaluation period, with events all over the country set up to showcase the top teams and prospects the U.S. (and beyond) has to offer. The Live Period GASO will be no different, giving players a chance to be seen in front of hundreds of college coaches as they look for new additions to their programs. In order to prepare you for the next 4 days of high level basketball, we've selected a few teams to keep an eye out for as well as some high profile matchups that you won't want to miss.

With a whopping 175 teams in our NBA Division and just shy of 400 teams in total, this year's Open Period Great American Shootout is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory. The field contains teams from every region of Texas and groups coming from Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, and Oklahoma to give a sense of what the region has to offer. Additionally, we have several more teams flying in to try and prove they can hang with the best Texas has to offer, including teams out of Arizona, California, and Florida; and even further abroad to the likes of Australia, New Zealand and The Bahamas.

With there being only one weekend of live evaluation available this July, the importance of players performing to the best of their abilities is sky high. Keep checking back in to the site throughout the Live Period weekend as we will be highlighting top performers and standout teams throughout the weekend and all through next week.