July Live Period GASO Primer
After a long summer of hoops, we've finally arrived at the year's final grassroots live evaluation period, with events all over the country set up to showcase the top teams and prospects the U.S. (and beyond) has to offer. The Live Period GASO will be no different, giving players a chance to be seen in front of hundreds of college coaches as they look for new additions to their programs. In order to prepare you for the next 4 days of high level basketball, we've selected a few teams to keep an eye out for as well as some high profile matchups that you won't want to miss.
Field rundown
With a whopping 175 teams in our NBA Division and just shy of 400 teams in total, this year's Open Period Great American Shootout is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory. The field contains teams from every region of Texas and groups coming from Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, and Oklahoma to give a sense of what the region has to offer. Additionally, we have several more teams flying in to try and prove they can hang with the best Texas has to offer, including teams out of Arizona, California, and Florida; and even further abroad to the likes of Australia, New Zealand and The Bahamas.
With there being only one weekend of live evaluation available this July, the importance of players performing to the best of their abilities is sky high. Keep checking back in to the site throughout the Live Period weekend as we will be highlighting top performers and standout teams throughout the weekend and all through next week.
Matchups to watch for
NOTE: All games listed will be played at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, unless noted otherwise
Thursday Pool Play
ASAK 17u vs. Texas Legion 17u, 1:30 PM
North Harbour BB New Zealand vs. Team Arizona Platinum, 1:30 PM
3D Sports Team Bizness vs. Texas Kamikaze 17u, 1:30 PM
SANMAN Academy vs. All Arkansas Red 17u, 2:45 PM
Houston Hoops EYBL 16u vs. Lousiana Select Team Millsap, 2:45 PM
ATX Knights 17u vs. Aussie Prospects 16u, 2:45 PM
Texas Playmakers vs. BTI Elite (CA) 2020, 4:00 PM
The Factory (AZ) vs. HD Toros Elite, 4:00 PM
Drive Nation EYBL 16u vs. Bahamas Jaguars 16u, 4:00 PM
North Houston Bandits vs. BTI Select (CA) 2020, 5:15 PM
RRFC Rebels vs. Bahamas Jaguars 17u, 5:15 PM
Houston FAM Elite 2020 vs. Colorado Miners Gold 17u, 5:15 PM
ATX Monrachs vs. UC Hoops, 5:15 PM
Dallas Showtyme 17 Elite Black vs. Aussie Prospects-White, 6:30 PM
SABO vs. Louisiana Roundballers 17u, 6:30 PM
FOC Hoops Lass vs. DC Kings Denton 2021, 6:30 PM
Cy Fair Elite-Enoch vs. Colorado Miners 17u Black, 6:30 PM
Centex Attack-Parish vs. Missou Flight, 7:45 PM
FW Jayhawks-Mouser vs. Houston RockStarz, 7:45 PM
Team Connect (AR) vs. Oklahoma Eagles, 7:45 PM
KC Premiere Blue Chips 17u (MO) vs. Aussie Prospects-Black, 9:00 PM
Sanni Hoops vs. Next Level Raiders Elite, 9:00 PM
3D Empire 15u vs. YGC36 15u Gold, 9:00 PM
FW Jayhawks-Durant vs. Shadow Creek Shooting Stars 2021, 9:00 PM
Friday Pool Play Games
Method Academy Elite 2020 vs. Team FOE Select 17u, 8:30 AM
SAB GATA vs. HOH (OK), 8:30 AM
Los Angeles Elite vs. Shooting Stars Red 17u, 8:30 AM (Duncanville HS main court)
Texas Legion 17u vs. Colorado Miners 17u Gold, 9:45 AM
ASAK 17u vs. Houston FAM Elite 2020, 9:45 AM
Team FOE 17u Black vs. HTX Elite, 9:45 Am
Texas Playmakerz 16u vs. Team Big River (AR), 9:45 AM
His Hoops 17u vs. Team Imperial, 11:00 AM
Vipers Academy vs. El Paso Titans, 11:00 AM
Southwest Elite vs. G.A.T.A., 11:00 AM
West Texas Zags vs. Witness Kicks, 12:15 PM
San Antonio Mustangs vs. Amarillo High, 12:15 PM
Spring Creek Academy vs. Missou Flight, 1:30 PM
SA Hoops Elite 2020 vs. Shooting Stars Red, 1:30 PM
Drive Nation North 16u vs. HD Toros Select, 1:30 PM
The Factory (AZ) 16u vs. 3D Empire 15u, 2:45 PM
Blue Devils vs. FAOT Allstars, 2:45 PM
Austin New Era vs. Miners 16u Gold, 2:45 PM
Triumph 17 Gold vs. Team Arizona Platinum, 4:00 PM
Decatur Assault vs. Minden Elite (LA), 4:00 PM
Texas Tigers vs. Triumph 16 Gold, 4:00 PM
Houston Hoops 16u EYBL vs. Drive Nation 16u EYBL, 5:15 PM
NTX Tarheels Elite 16u vs. Team Rampage Elite (CA), 5:15 PM
Nike EAD 2022 vs. Total Package 17 (AR), 6:30 PM
SA Mustangs 2020 vs. YGC36 Jones, 6:30 PM
Texas Elite DJH5 17 vs. Abilene Select, 6:30 PM
SA1 West Texas vs. Rhythm Basketball, 7:45 PM
Sanni Hoops vs. Aussie Prospects-Black, 7:45 PM
McAllen Ballers vs. FW Jayhawks-McFadden, 7:45 PM
Strength N Motion vs. Triumph 17 Maroon, 9:00 PM
NLHA 17u (KS) vs. Texas Elite DJH5 16u, 9:00 PM
Texas Inferno vs. Texas Gators, 9:00 PM
SANMAN Academy vs. Colorado Miners Gold 16u, 9:00 PM
**Pool play concludes friday night, with Saturday and Sunday featuring exclusively bracket play as we will whittle down the field until we are left with 5 NBA Division champions**